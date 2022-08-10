Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday that there have already been approaches with Venezuela for the “normalization of relations”, but denied rumors of a possible meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, saying that there is a long process for the front.

“If there was a meeting, there would be not only information but also preparation and that doesn’t exist,” the new Colombian president told the press, denying information circulating in the Colombian media about a possible meeting in Bogotá between the two presidents this weekend.

The Colombian head of state assured that the rapprochement took place “even before the inauguration” to start working on the “normalization of relations, which is a process that implies the opening of the border”.

This process now includes not only the opening of the land border for pedestrians, which has been in place for months, but also the re-establishment of “commercial, cultural, social, including family, and military relationships of all kinds.”

“It is necessary to rebuild (the relationships that already existed) so that the whole process can begin, that is, they are the steps prior to normalization”, highlighted Petro, who assured that in “two months” they can “be with the most important resolved” .

For now, the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, has made contacts with the Venezuelan government “to process the opening of the border”, while the Venezuelan Defense Minister, Vladimir Padrino, reported this Tuesday that the “reestablishment” of military relations has been ordered. between the two countries.

“I received instructions from the commander in chief of the FANB (National Bolivarian Armed Force), Nicolás Maduro, to immediately establish contact with the Colombian Defense Minister to restore our military relations,” the Venezuelan military chief wrote on the institution’s Twitter account.

Colombia and Venezuela, which share a 2,219-kilometer border, have not had diplomatic relations since they were broken on February 23, 2019 by order of the Venezuelan president, amid escalating tensions with his Colombian counterpart at the time, Iván Duque, for its support to the opposition leader Juan Guaidó.

Since then, the Venezuelan government has accused Duque of drawing up terrorist plans against the country and has launched a military campaign in border towns to fight the “tancol”, an invented acronym that does not refer to any specific group and stands for “Armed terrorists Colombian drug traffickers”.