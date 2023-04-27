President Gustavo Petro during a military ceremony, on August 20, 2022. Chepa Beltran (Long Visual Press/Universal Imag)

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, has decided this Wednesday to relieve José Antonio Ocampo as Minister of Finance as part of eight changes (seven of ministers and one of the head of the Administrative Department of the Presidency) in his second Cabinet crisis in the eight months he has been in power. Ocampo, a renowned economist who had already headed the Treasury portfolio, was a representative of the political center and will be replaced by Ricardo Bonilla. The ministers of the Interior, Agriculture, Health, Science, ICT and Transport will also leave office, the Presidency announced in a statement.

“The government program established a road map to carry out the change for which millions of Colombians and Colombians voted. Despite the fact that my cabinet, and its commitment to dialogue and the pact, was rejected by some traditional and establishment political leadership, we are going to persist with our program and our vocation for great national agreements,” said the message signed by the president. . “We have decided to set up a government to redouble our social change agenda,” he concluded.

With the shaking, Petro removes the two ministers who represented a social democratic technocracy, Ocampo and the Minister of Agriculture, Cecilia López. The two reportedly signed a letter criticizing the health care reform before it was presented, but they survived the previous cabinet crisis, in February, when the president removed three ministers, including the signatory of the letter most opposed to the project, Alejandro Gaviria.

The replacement of Ocampo, a heavyweight in the cabinet, has been the biggest surprise. As is customary when a country turns to the left in Latin America, the expectations around the person in charge of taking the reins of the economy are enormous, and the name of Ocampo generated relief and tranquility both in markets and investors as well as in different political sectors. and economic. The Columbia University professor and former executive secretary of the United Nations arm for the development of Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal), 70, accepted the portfolio despite the fact that he had advised the campaign of the center candidate Sergio Fajardo. His replacement, Ricardo Bonilla, was already Secretary of the Treasury when Petro was mayor of Bogotá and had been advising the president on economic matters as president of Findeter, a state entity that finances territorial projects.

Although the change comes a day after Petro spoke of the end of the political coalition, he only took representation in the Cabinet from two of the three traditional parties that make it up and with which there was tension due to the legislative process of the reform to health and development plan. The liberal ministries -Catalina Velasco in Housing and Néstor Osuna in Justice- remain, while the conservative Guillermo Reyes, of Transportation, leaves. The U also loses its ministerial quota, which had Sandra Urrutia in the ICT ministry. Replacing him comes Mauricio Lizcano, a traditional politician who made a career in La U, but left that party for the 2022 elections and now heads his own, Gente en Movimiento. Lizcano then leaves the direction of the Administrative Department of the Presidency, the entity that administratively manages the offices of the president and his advisors and advisers.

The departure of the two representatives of the right-wing parties in the coalition, while maintaining the two of the traditional party closest to Petrism, marks a political movement to govern more with people traditionally close to the president or to the left, such as the Bonilla’s case in the Treasury.

It is also noticeable in several of those who replace center ministers. In Transportation, instead of a conservative politician, there will be William Camargo, an engineer who already had a management position with Petro: he was its director of the Institute of Urban Development (IDU) of Bogotá, the entity in charge of the city’s large civil works such as the construction of major roads. Camargo later became Cali’s Mobility Secretary, appointed by the left-wing mayor Jorge Iván Ospina, and from the beginning of the Petro government he was the president of the National Infrastructure Agency (ANI).

In a similar vein, Lizcano’s replacement in the presidency, in his move to ICT, is Carlos Ramón González, president of the Green Alliance Party and one of the figures furthest to the left of that group. González was a former M-19 guerrilla member like Petro, then a representative to the Chamber for Oxígeno Verde (the seed of the current party) and has been an ally of Petro throughout his political career. His wife Luz Dana Leal is director of employment and entrepreneurship at SENA, the state entity for technical and technological education.

In addition, former Liberal congressman Luis Fernando Velasco, from the most social democratic wing of that party, will go from being presidential adviser to interior minister, replacing Alfonso Prada, a green politician with roots less to the left than González. Velasco was one of the most visible liberals to support Petro in the 2022 presidential campaign, even seeking to bring that party into the left-wing coalition.

In addition to this political turn and the noise over Ocampo’s departure, the departure of Carolina Corcho, the very vocal Minister of Health, caused a stir. Her defense at all costs of her and without concessions of her version of the health reform that has already begun to be debated in Congress was the main cause of the fracture of the government coalition. She had already emerged victorious from the internal pulse that pitted her against Alejandro Gaviria. The reform continues its course in the Legislature without guaranteed majorities. The doctor Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo, who was mayor of Ibagué and had been secretary of Health in the Mayor’s Office of Petro, will be the new head of the portfolio.

