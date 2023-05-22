TENSION IN COLOMBIA – The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, suspended on Monday the ceasefire with the so-called Central General Staff, the main group of dissidents of the FARC guerrilla, in four of the most conflictive regions of the country after the murder of four indigenous minors by of the rebels.

“It is reported that the bilateral cessation that currently existed with this armed group in the departments of Meta, Caquetá, Guaviare and Putumayo is suspended and all offensive operations are reactivated,” the president wrote in a statement on Twitter.

Although the ceasefire will continue in other territories, these four regions in the south of the country constitute a stronghold of the guerrillas, where it is presumed that their leaders live and produce tons of cocaine.

The minors from the Murui community had been forcibly recruited by the rebels who broke away from the peace pact that disarmed the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) in 2017, the once most powerful guerrilla in America.

This weekend the authorities reported that they were assassinated on the border between the departments of Caquetá and Amazonas by members of the Carolina Ramírez front, which belongs to the Central General Staff of the FARC, the most powerful dissident group.

It was “an atrocious fact that questions the will to build a country in peace. There is no justification for this kind of crime,” Petro said.

In 2021, the independent study center Indepaz estimated that the EMC had some 1,700 combatants.

For Petro, the truce “does not make sense” if the lives of civilians are not preserved

Led by Iván Mordisco, the Central General Staff is part of the illegal armed groups with which Petro wants to negotiate and agree on disarmament within the so-called “Total Peace” policy.

In April, that rebel faction said it was ready to start talks in May, but the establishment of the table never materialized. According to Petro, the intention of dialogue is maintained and the guerrillas will soon make official the names of their negotiators.

On December 31, Petro declared a bilateral ceasefire with this group of dissidents and four other main armed structures operating in Colombia.

However, three truces have already been broken: with the guerrillas of the National Liberation Army (ELN), which refused to cease hostilities despite having peace talks with the government since November, and with the Clan del Golfo, which attacked the security forces and the civilian population amid protests by illegal gold miners.

“If the ceasefire is not effective in certain territories to protect the life and integrity of the population, there is no point in persisting with it,” Petro said.

On Twitter, the governor of Meta, Juan Guillermo Zuluaga, celebrated the decision: “Patience was going to run out. The suspension of the ceasefire with the dissidents is not only for the vile murder of 4 children, but also for the kidnappings, extortions and other criminal actions that never stopped”.

Dissidents warn that “the dead will multiply”

In a statement sent to journalists, the Central General Staff harshly criticized the government, without mentioning the murder of indigenous minors.

“The unilateral break will unleash the war and the dead, wounded and prisoners will multiply,” the text says.

“From our perspective, this has been the least serious government to engage in talks, to the point that the ceasefire verification mechanisms have not even been installed,” added the rebels, who asked the president to draw up a peace policy “without improvisations, without pressure” and without “non-compliance”.

The peace and security strategy of Petro, the first leftist to govern Colombia, is increasingly criticized by the opposition, which questions the ability of the Military Forces and the president to not give in beforehand to pressure from illegal groups.

“The first person responsible for the escalation of violence is Petro, who, under the deceit of total peace, left Colombia in the hands of the terrorists,” said right-wing senator María Fernanda Cabal.

Without the ceasefire with the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the ELN and the Clan del Golfo, Petro is only left with truces with the Segunda Marquetalia, another faction of dissidents led by former FARC number two Iván Márquez, and the Conqueror Self-Defense Forces of the Sierra Nevada, a paramilitary group from Santa Marta (north).