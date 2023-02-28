The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced this Monday (28) the departure of the ministers of Education, Alejandro Gaviria, of Culture, Patricia Ariza, and of Sport, María Isabel Urrutia, in his first crisis in the cabinet after six months in office. office.

“I am grateful for the services provided by ministers Alejandro Gaviria, María Isabel Urrutia and Patricia Ariza. With their contributions they helped to enrich the debate and initiate the changes that the country voted for”, said Petro in a speech in which he referred to the reforms promoted by the your government.

The president said that Aurora Vergara, a sociologist who was deputy minister of Higher Education, will be the new head of that ministry, and named Astrid Rodríguez as the new minister of Sports.

Petro, however, did not say who will replace Ariza as holder of the portfolio, although the presidency has said that musician Ignacio Zorro will be responsible for the time being.

The Health Reform that the government presented to Congress in mid-February is identified as the main reason for the crisis in the cabinet. Gaviria was one of the main critics of the proposal.

The Colombian government wants to transform the health system to strengthen primary care and also take care to the “abandoned territories”, those remote communities where the nearest health center is several hours away by boat or over rough roads.

The controversial initiative caused deep discussions in the cabinet, and Gaviria also had disagreements with the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, even before both were appointed by Petro as ministers.

“Slogans, oversimplifications, radical ideologies and hollow phrases contribute little to finding solutions,” added the now former Minister of Education on Twitter, where he published a graduation speech given to doctors at the University of the Andes in 2017, when he was dean of the institution .

Petro assured this Monday that “this government of change will not give up on reform to improve health, pensions and fair working conditions for all Colombians.”

“The objective is simple, the ways and means are complex: we simply want any sick person to be taken care of and to avoid illness, that any elderly person has a pension bonus, that any worker has job security”, emphasized the president.