The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, speaks during a protocolary session of the Permanent Council of the Organization of American States today, at the organization’s headquarters in Washington (USA). Lenin Nolly (EFE)

The location, exact date and time had been kept a strict secret to avoid boycotts. Finally, Gustavo Petro will meet with the Venezuelan opposition at the Casa de Nariño on Saturday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. The president called for a letter that he himself signed to the Unitary Platform of Venezuela, according to documents to which EL PAÍS has had access. Three days later, on the 25th, the meeting of foreign ministers will begin, which aims to unblock the dialogue between Caracas and the opposition, of which until now there were no further details. According to other sources consulted, it will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be held at the Palacio de San Carlos, in Bogotá.

“I have the honor of addressing you on the occasion of extending a cordial invitation to a meeting prior to the International Conference on the political process in Venezuela, to which I am summoning a group of countries to support the dialogue initiated between the Government of Venezuela and the opposition. The foregoing, with the aim of promoting the processes of dialogue between Venezuelans, within the framework of the sovereignty and independence of the neighboring country, ”Petro writes in a letter that they have sent to the guests.

The countries that are summoned are Barbados, Brazil, the United States, Italy, Mexico, Norway, the United Kingdom, South Africa, Germany, Argentina, Bolivia, Canada, Chile, Spain, France, Honduras, Portugal, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Turkey. Likewise, the High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, has been summoned.

2.9 million Venezuelans live in Colombia. The Government fears that some groups will try to blow up one of the two meetings. Venezuela lives with an extraordinary political polarization. Petro’s meeting with the opposition comes after he has met up to six times with Nicolás Maduro, which had provoked the anger of some anti-Chavista sectors.

