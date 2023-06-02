Petro has no choice but to get rid of his inner circle to save himself. The president has suddenly dismissed two of his closest collaborators, Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti. The two arrived last year at the campaign of the leader of the left as necessary operators to break down the resistance of the elites towards the guerrilla candidate. In a few months, they became essential in the race for the presidency. Petro, Benedetti and Sarabia made up the hard core, they were impregnable. After his victory, Petro left Sarabia by his side as chief of staff and sent Benedetti as ambassador of Venezuela, who was being pursued by various legal cases. He did not take it well that she, who had been her personal secretary for seven years, was now closer to the president and had more power than him. A scandal uncovered by grudges and political ambition has shaken the Casa de Nariño, the presidential residence. Petro, with all the pain, has closed the door on both of them.

In a ceremony for the promotion of Army officers, the president announced what everyone was waiting for: “While the investigation is underway, my dear and esteemed official and the Venezuelan ambassador retire from the Government.” Neither has survived a week of mutual accusations in the press. Sarabia submitted the polygraph to her son’s nanny for a robbery in her house, a fact that the prosecutor’s office is investigating. Petro was not merciful with her, on the contrary. He defended that the protocol was within the law and that if an intelligence paper was lost in her house, she would do the same with all the people around her. What she did flatly deny is that Sarabia or anyone from her government asked that the housekeeper’s phone be tapped. Petro did not say a word about Benedetti, whom Sarabia accuses of leaking the case to the media.

The president wants to remove from his environment any shadow that brings him closer to the ghosts of Colombian politics and the complaint that the nanny was illegally listened to after reporting the robbery was something too powerful even to support what has been his right hand . Petro referred to her as if she were a father who has to sacrifice a child: “They have not stopped to think of a young woman who has just given birth with her first child when an event occurs in her domestic life that makes her feel in the capsize”. But it was untenable to keep her by her side. The opposition Petro was one of the leaders of the complaints of illegal wiretapping in the Uribe government, when he himself was intervened. Before the media, he assured that his own investigations give him confidence. “It would have been terrible if an indication (to tap phones) came out of my government.”

Petro was not a man accustomed to Colombian power because of his left-wing profile, because of his guerrilla past. In conservative political circles he was always considered a revolutionary, a communist with the air of Chávez or Castro. It is difficult to know if he would have reached the presidency if he had not placed himself in the hands of old traditional politicians, with whom it seemed at first that he had nothing to do. But his campaign was in chaos until people like Benedetti or Roy Barreras arrived, who, as if they were footballers, signed for the Historical Pact in the heat of an emerging power that was approaching the Palace supported by a general disenchantment of Colombians. The two had been moving in the country’s political circles for years, but they left ideology aside. Benedetti immediately became the most petrista of petristas, the most faithful companion of a candidate with a tendency not to get up early and be late for appointments. In the incendiary and long electoral campaign, Benedetti was the only one with the power to get Petro out of bed and start him up. He now takes his secrets elsewhere.

The Government has lived a week of vertigo. Six days ago, Semana magazine published that Sarabia’s babysitter had been subjected to a polygraph for the theft of a briefcase. There wasn’t excessive noise around it. Days later, the Chief of Staff accused her former boss of being behind that leak. He denied it in a Twitter thread, in which he dropped that Sarabia was hiding more money at home than he had reported to the prosecution – at first he reported the loss of $4,000, then $7,000; Benedetti said that there are 15,000- and that he may have intercepted the phones of people involved in the matter. Benedetti, suddenly, without anyone expecting it, was at the center of the controversy. Seen as the days went by, it was a form of self-immolation and an attempt to destabilize the government that he had helped create. His explosive nature put Petro in trouble.

The following day, Cambio magazine revealed, and shortly after the prosecution confirmed, that the Sarabia employee had not only been subjected to a polygraph, but also had her phone intercepted, posing as the cook of a member of the Clan del Golfo. The police officers who were conducting the investigation resorted to this trap to justify wiretapping that was clearly illegal. What led some policemen to commit this illegality? The question was addressed to Sarabia: did she know the research method? Petro says no, but the mere suspicion is too big a stain on his government. He has dropped Sarabia, whom he esteemed so much, from whom she did not separate for a second in public. Along the way, he has taken Benedetti ahead, an unexpected protagonist.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa, has seized the opportunity to once again corner the president. Barbosa has baptized this case of Sarabia and Benedetti -with little sense of proportionality- as the worst process against human rights in years and has equated it with the illegal tricks that the extinct political police of the DAS made to dozens of opponents, magistrates and journalists during the government of Álvaro Uribe. Chosen by the previous president, the uribista Iván Duque, the prosecutor makes a judicial opposition to the Government. Petro has asked him to act professionally and not hold a parallel trial while criminal responsibilities are established. “In my government, no one has been ordered by a single illegal interception. Neither illustrious and powerful former officials nor humble people. They have not been given that order nor will they be given, ”he said.

A month ago, the president made a transformation of his government with the intention of turning to the left. He got rid of seven ministers, the most attached to the center and to the right, with whom he had ingratiated himself to win over the divided Colombian society. He discovered that this was not working for him and decided to return to the essence. Nothing has been easy since then. He rotates the majority in Congress, he fails to channel the reforms with which he thought to change the country. Polls show his favorability slipping. Now Petro is forced to undergo another transformation, to reinvent himself again, for the second time in just 10 months. But this time he is left alone, his guardians are politically dead.

