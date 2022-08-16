Gustavo Petro’s first week as president of Colombia has been dizzying. On Sunday, August 7, when he took office, he not only said that “the Colombia of the possible” was beginning, his second chance. “From today we start working so that more impossible things are possible in Colombia,” he promised.

It did, with a week full of events, decisions and news. “Petro has done more in a week than Duque in 4 years”, is the summary of Carlos Suárez, political analyst and advisor.

The next day, before noon, his economic and international policies were already underway: the recently inaugurated Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, had already filed a tax reform before Congress that grounded his messages of fighting inequality and betting on the environment. , public health and gender equality; and Petro had met with the president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, the starting photo of the axis of the new Latin American left.

In the following days, he launched another of his policies. He began the reestablishment of relations with Venezuela, broken by his predecessor Iván Duque, by appointing Armando Benedetti, his right-hand man in the presidential campaign, as ambassador in Caracas. He sent a commission to Cuba, headed by his Foreign Minister and his High Commissioner for Peace, to reopen talks with the National Liberation Army guerrillas. He appointed a new military and police leadership, and announced a change in the way of measuring their results. He opened to the public the square that separates the presidential palace from the Congress building, which had been closed for a decade.

In addition to those decisions, he dedicated himself to communicating intentions. He ordered his ministers to eliminate the “parallel payroll” (people hired outside the payroll of the entities but who work in them), traveled first to Chocó, a marginalized and poor area, before any big city, and spoke in the main meeting of the private sector, the Colombian Business Congress organized by the National Association of Entrepreneurs (ANDI) in Cartagena. There he defended the tax reform and presented his economic policy, more focused on industrial production than on services, and with more role for the State.

Several of his ministers seconded him in that barrage of announcements, as if following the logic that communicating is governing. For example, at the same business congress, Ocampo himself and his colleague from Commerce, Germán Umaña, presented the reopening with Venezuela to businessmen as a great opportunity to do business. Irene Vélez, from Mines and Energy, reiterated in various media the idea of ​​stopping the exploitation of hydrocarbons to move in a few years to a generation of energy with cleaner sources. Gloria Inés Ramírez, from Labor, proposed increasing the rights of workers, for example, extending the hours in which they must receive a higher salary as a night surcharge. Patricia Ariza, from Culture, proposed changing the name of her portfolio to Cultures, Arts and Knowledge, reflecting the diversity of the new left.

In all of this, including the decisions that have been able to upset sectors as powerful as businessmen and the military, none of the most extreme fears has materialized. “The expectation was that he would arrive from the first day to do crazy things, and that after a week there would be no gasoline at the pumps or food in the supermarkets, and the first line would be patrolling the streets,” explains the analyst Andres Mejia Vergnaud. And it was not so.

In fact, despite the action of the first week, Mejía recalls that the new president did not do some things that he announced during the campaign, such as “the immediate increase in tariffs, the declaration of economic emergency and the immediate suspension of hydrocarbon exploration on the first day”. In short, for him “the net balance is positive.”

potholes

Although he started like a racing car, Petro’s initial path was not without obstacles.

On the one hand, naturally, some of his decisions did not go down well with everyone. For example, the businessmen received his tax with concern, and the military were annoyed that he tied his resume to the possibility of avoiding massacres, and even felt that he was disassociating himself from his political responsibility to avoid them to leave it in their hands.

These kinds of disagreements are to be expected in a government that manages to change things. But others show that some decisions were not fully made, or that Petro had not foreseen their effects.

The most obvious is that only the very morning of his inauguration, he finished revealing who his ministers would be, and even one was still missing, that of Science. After a week, people are still missing in key positions such as the direction of the Department of Social Prosperity, which manages state subsidies to the poorest families.

In addition, among those revealed that Sunday there were at least two controversial ministers, quotas from traditional political parties that campaigned against Petro.

One, the conservative Guillermo Reyes, has no experience of the portfolio in which Petro appointed him (transportation). Furthermore, since his appointment to the cabinet began to be rumored several weeks ago, revived an accusation against you for having plagiarized the late constitutionalist Juan Fernando Jaramillo. Despite this, Reyes maintained the support of the conservative caucus and Petro, who had already hired him as a lawyer when he was mayor of Bogotá, installed him.

That was the minor scandal. The eldest led to the suspension of Mery Gutiérrez’s tenure as Minister of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) on behalf of the party of La U. Gutiérrez, little known until then, has been a partner of the journalist and politician Hollmann Morris, very close Petro, and did not have much political support in La U. As soon as his name was known, several media outlets, including the journalist Daniel Coronell, revealed that Gutiérrez was the main shareholder and manager of a company that had sued an entity that depended on the Ministry of TIC for 45 billion pesos (a little over 10 million dollars) and that he had also committed part of the shares of that company to a city hall official who had given him large contracts.

The president froze the appointment, but has not named anyone else or explained what happened. He has also not talked about what will happen to the leadership of the National Planning Department (DNP), the entity in charge of structuring his government’s roadmap, the National Development Plan, and managing all investment resources. He announced there to César Ferrari, a professor of economics of Peruvian origin, that he could only take office if he renounces his Peruvian and Italian nationalities. Ferrari told EL PAIS that he does not plan to do it.

