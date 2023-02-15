Gustavo Petro appealed to the street again and the street responded to him again. The president of Colombia, who mobilized thousands of citizens when he was mayor of Bogotá and later as a presidential candidate, called on citizens a few weeks ago to support his social reforms in health, pensions and work. Although not the same crowds as in the past, hundreds turned out to support the current president’s promises of change. “Yes, we can,” the people who listened to him from the Plaza de Armas of the Casa de Nariño shouted enthusiastically, the first time that space was opened to listen to a speech from the president’s balcony. “Change is not possible without the people. What was elected was not simply a person, what was done in the election was to return to the people the government, to return to the people the power”, he told them from the balcony with the tone of a ruler thirsty to maintain a direct relationship with his governed. .

The first big lesson of the day is that the largest unions in the country are firm with the president’s reform program. The march in the capital started around 10 in the morning with the leadership of Fecode, the union federation that brings together all the country’s teachers, who was at the head of the mobilization. “We are going to accompany the labor reform that seeks to end outsourcing, informality, which seeks decent wages,” harangued one of the members of the teaching profession, based on what has been said about the labor reform in the media, since it has not yet been submitted a text to Congress.

Supporters of the president cover themselves from the sun during the speech he gave. Chelo Camacho

“With Petro for whatever it is,” read a union banner at the Banco de la República, where the march passed through in downtown Bogotá. Above all, the largest trade union organization in the country, the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT), was almost omnipresent, but there were few doctors or nurses in the march. A notable absence when, the day before, the Government presented in that same Plaza de Armas the expected text of the health reform after several weeks in which the debate on it tensed the atmosphere.

The Plaza is a symbolic space between the Casa de Nariño and the Capitol that is usually closed to the public, reserved for special events such as visits by foreign leaders, but this week it has become the scene of the “socialization” of the great social reforms . On Wednesday it will be the turn of the opposition, which will march in rejection of the transformations proposed by the president.

The Plaza de Bolívar, where part of the crowd waited to enter the Government Palace, was never completely filled, as it happened in various mobilizations in opposition to the previous president. It seemed a little emptier than usual on Sundays, when several families go out to train in the area. The day’s march was not rebellious, it was government, and that left a less tense air in the center of the city. The food and clothing stores on the seventh street, the artery of the mobilizations, did not close due to the marches and the trade seemed to work as on any day of the week. The riot police went unnoticed, almost absent, and there were no clashes between the authorities and the marchers. The Petrism march did not break a single glass.

Another lesson from the march was the union of the Historical Pact, the left-wing alliance that supports Petro, against the health reform. The march was not attended by major leaders of other parties in the government coalition, such as the Liberal or the Conservative, who have reservations about this particular reform despite the fact that the Government needs their votes in Congress to approve it. While in the Plaza de Armas several congressmen of the Pact, young and old, who have unhesitatingly supported Minister Carolina Corcho, of Health, were firm.

“This reform is one of the most controversial because we are touching privileges and we are touching a very large corruption in Colombia,” Senator Aida Avella, from the Patriotic Union party, told EL PAÍS. The main reason why she supports this reform, as she explained, is that it will make it possible to create health centers, or strengthen the ones that exist, in the most remote areas of the country. “We must be tolerant and also think about those who have nothing. Think of the small towns where there is not even an ambulance and people die on us, think of places like Urabá in Choco or El Roble in Sucre, where people pray for a health post,” he says, alluding to a project that promises to overturn attention to remote territories.

Also present was representative María Fernanda Carrascal, part of the new batch of congressmen who arrived at the Capitol as part of the Historical Pact. “It is necessary to mobilize because it has cost us a lot to get here, these are struggles of many years, the social movements have fought this health reform for a long time,” he assessed about the Plaza de Armas itself, moments before Petro’s speech. She defends the thesis that the health reform was endorsed at the polls with the election of Petro and Francia Márquez, since it has been under construction for at least 15 years as a demand of health workers and movements. She describes as a “historic milestone” that the president has opened the doors of the Casa de Nariño as an exercise in “democratization of space.”

A man shows a record with songs in favor of the president during the rally in front of the Casa de Nariño. CELLO CAMACHO

The text that was filed the day before is going to have modifications like any bill, Carrascal concedes. He does not consider that having mobilized the street constitutes pressure on the Legislature, as they have alleged from various shores. “We have not understood that more than representation should be exercised is participation, and effective participation occurs in the streets, at the dining room table, in universities, in forums, in the media,” he argues.

The balcony in the Plaza de Armas promises not to be Petro’s last mass bath. “Colombia’s reforms, change, does not consist only in winning elections, but in permanently mobilizing,” he said in his speech. Today the first of these mobilizations took place, which some critics consider a way to force Congress to support his reforms, and others see it as a mechanism to strengthen their political movement towards the local elections in October. The president sees it as part of the democratic exercise. As he said in his speech, “the President of the Republic invites his people to rise up, not to kneel, to become a crowd aware that they have the future, the present, in their hands, that they can have power in their hands.” ”.

