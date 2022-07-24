Iván Velásquez, in an interview with EL PAÍS, in 2018.

Gustavo Petro touched the most sensitive fiber of uribismo. His decision to appoint Iván Velásquez as the new Minister of Defense hits the Armed Forces, which already felt hurt because an ex-guerrilla, whom they have seen as an enemy, is his new commander. For the first time, the left will have authority over the Armed Forces and it will do so with the man who investigated the alliances of businessmen, politicians and soldiers with paramilitary groups. With a civilian, outside the military, Petro faces a troop that has been surrounded by controversy. In the last four years, under the Executive of Iván Duque, the military have been involved in countless episodes of abuses and human rights violations. Velásquez’s election sends a clear message: there will be no more impunity in the military ranks.

Iván Velásquez (Medellín, 67 years old) is a human rights defender and a prominent corruption investigator, who became the star magistrate of parapolitical investigations in the Supreme Court of Justice in the Álvaro Uribe government, at the beginning of the 2000s. His presence in court was key to making the country aware of the sinister pacts between politicians and paramilitaries, which ended up costing him persecution and threats. Velásquez dared to denounce sectors that until then had been untouchable.

Their investigations uncovered how a third of Congress—virtually all of Uribe’s coalition—had colluded with paramilitaries to commit electoral fraud or other crimes, recalls María McFarland, author of There have been no deaths here, an investigation on the violence of the paramilitary groups that emerged in the nineties and their relationship with the Colombian State. “Velásquez has stood out for his courage and commitment to truth and justice. In the early 1990s, as a prosecutor in Medellín, he refused bribes from Pablo Escobar. In the late 1990s, as a regional prosecutor in Antioquia in the midst of the expansion of paramilitarism, he played a central role in the investigation of the Padilla parking lotwhich was a very hard blow to paramilitarism —although the paramilitaries killed many of their colleagues at the time and managed to bury the case”, the author tells this newspaper in a written message.

McFarland recalls a chapter that he narrates in his book and that marks a milestone in Velásquez’s career. In 1998, when he was head of prosecutors in Medellín, the entity found in a parking lot full of papers with the accounting records of the Peasant Self-Defense Forces of Córdoba and Urabá. They were proof of the links between businessmen, the military and the political power with the paramilitaries. The finding made it possible to unravel the finances of the armed groups, sponsored by sectors of political and economic power. But the case never progressed and Padilla parking lot it was a missed opportunity to dismantle a network that would later consolidate and spread throughout the country.

Velásquez followed the trajectory of these gangs, and in court he denounced paramilitarism as a phenomenon that had taken over entire regions. Through his investigations, more than 50 congressmen were convicted. The list is longer if you count politicians in other positions that were also splashed in the “parapolitics” chapter, which ranked the judge as the number one enemy of powerful sectors. His investigations came very close to President Uribe. Most of those involved belonged to his governing coalition. Senator Mario Uribe, his cousin, was arrested.

The magistrate had to leave Colombia after a persecution that left him no other option. They illegally intercepted him, recorded thousands of hours of phone calls, and followed his every move: from his visits to prisons, where he collected evidence, to his family gatherings. In Guatemala, where he arrived as head of the International Commission Against Impunity, he soon faced power. His investigations forced the resignation of President Otto Pérez Molina and other senior Cabinet officials, who became involved in a huge plot that, in exchange for bribes, allowed the importation of products by circumventing the payment of taxes. Velásquez took on an unusual role in leading the crusade against corruption in that country. He was an expert in complex and dangerous investigations, proving once again that he was not afraid to touch power.

In 2020, the Colombian State publicly apologized to him for the surveillance of which he was a victim by state agents in the last government of Álvaro Uribe Vélez (2006 – 2010). Velásquez was accused in 2008 by Uribe himself of having made an offer to a paramilitary (José Orlando Moncada, alias Tasmanian) to testify against him. The magistrate was acquitted after an investigation by the prosecution and the case took a turn. The Supreme Court of Justice accused agents from the security department of persecuting magistrates who dared to investigate parapolitics.

Velásquez now faces the challenge of lowering the pressure on a troop that has not welcomed the arrival of the left to the Presidency. The institution is headed by the man he always considered his enemy. General Eduardo Zapateiro’s resignation was a sign of the military’s discomfort with Petro’s coming to power. The soldier said goodbye to 40 years of service with a message for the new government: “We have never had a hidden enemy in our minds” and he defended the soldiers who remain. “The soldiers of the country are not enemies of peace. We have never had a hidden or internal enemy in our minds, there are persistent threats, and we are no strangers to understanding that some of our men, departing from military honor, and in breach of the law, have engaged in serious conduct,” Zapateiro said in his last message. “I am aware that I could not be with the president-elect, I was not going to wait for them to tell me what I have to do. I passed my retirement the same June 19 [el día que ganó Petro] because he knew what he was up against. Convictions are not negotiated, ”he assured this Friday in an interview with Semana.

Juan Pappier, a researcher with the Americas Division of Human Rights Watch, says that Velásquez, recognized for his “almost heroic” fight against corruption, has the challenge of establishing a constructive relationship with the military that will allow him to reform the current security policy. “One of the big problems facing the new government is the violation of human rights and the illegitimacy that surrounds the Armed Forces,” says Pappier, who considers it key that he can achieve coordination with the troops to change a policy that has been ineffective in containing violence.

But the differences between Petro and the military have deepened this week with the appointment of the new minister. Uribista senator Paloma Valencia sees him as a threat. “The appointment of Iván Velásquez as Minister of Defense endangers the lives of those of us in the opposition because they are appointing as director of all the Armed Forces a person who is a political enemy of the Democratic Center and its natural leader, Álvaro Uribe” , reacted the opposition spokeswoman. Meanwhile, former President Uribe, who has never hidden his dislike for the judge, whom he points to as “corrupting justice”, insinuated that Velásquez is not ready to take office.

The Armed Forces have spent four years under a government that made the peace process with the FARC look like a defeat and encouraged the warlike spirit of the troops, whom they defended despite the scandals and the claims of their victims. Last year a girl died in an attack against a guerrilla dissidence camp, where there were several minors. Minister Diego Molano was against the ropes, but managed to stay in office. The Ministry of Defense that ends did not know how to act in the face of the incessant murder of social leaders and ex-combatants of the FARC, and the arrival of Velásquez supposes a total change in the priorities of this ministry and in the way of confronting violence.

Since his election as president, there have been doubts about what strategy Petro would use to approach the Armed Forces. Velásquez’s appointment has made it clear that the new government is not afraid to challenge the military and that the change he promises begins by shaking that institution. The implacable judge returns to bother the power.

