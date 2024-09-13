“I am an example of alternative communication. I, like you, am a communicator,” said President Gustavo Petro this Thursday, in front of some 1,500 people, including influencers, community journalists and directors of small alternative media. The leftist president, who has always identified himself as a man who fought against the narrative of traditional media through his Twitter account, now X, had good news for his audience. They were meeting in the city of Armenia, at an event organized by the Government for the second time, the National Meeting of Alternative, Community and Digital Media. The news, received with applause and euphoria among a sympathetic audience, was clear: “by presidential directive, the law of thirds is applied.” There is no such law, it is a promise from his presidential campaign according to which a third of the Government’s advertising must be directed to the so-called alternative media. “We can apply it at once, as long as we are the Government,” he added.

President Petro gave an order there, in front of everyone. He asked Minister Mauricio Lizcano, of Information and Communications Technology (ICT), to present the bill for the thirds law to the Legislature as soon as possible. The official, sitting at a nearby table, nodded. The bill would be added to the complex list of proposals that the Government already has in a Congress in which it does not have assured majorities, along with its tangled budget, a criticized financing law and a new version of the health reform. Lizcano, before his boss spoke, had said that only 10% of the advertising is allocated to alternative media, and that increasing it is an “effort that has to be from the entire Government.”

The speech was the third in just one week in which the president has resumed a defiant attitude towards the country’s largest media outlets. He mentioned the newspaper The Spectatorto the RCN and Caracol channels, to the Semana magazine. Petro has accused these media of manipulating the minds of Colombians to defend the interests of the big businessmen who own them—he mentions the Santo Domingo families, owners of The SpectatorCaracol TV and Blu Radio; Ardila Lülle, owner of RCN; Luis Carlos Sarmiento, owner of The Weather; and the Gilinski family, owner of Week“The king is the economic power, the owners of the world’s major media outlets are the economic power,” he said in another of those speeches, on Monday, September 9.

Citing the critical theory of the Frankfurt School and especially the philosopher Jürgen Habermas, who has studied the history of communication in Europe, Petro claims that the media manipulated “popular consciousness” so that citizens would vote in favor of “violence” for decades. “In Colombia there is only one voice,” the president said Thursday. “The voice of the power of money, and its capacity for manipulation so that they continue to be the owners of power,” he added. The law on advertising is necessary, he argued, because “this government is on the side of the people and not of big capital.”

“These last two weeks have once again shown a high point in the relationship between the president and his narrative with the media,” explains Jonathan Bock, director of the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP), an NGO that works to protect journalists. He says that tension began to rise a week ago. In the inauguration speech of the new Ombudsman, Iris Marín, the president referred to several female communicators as “mafia dolls”: “The mafia dolls constructed the thesis of terrorism in protest and the criminalization of the genuine right to protest.” The ombudsman, who came to office after being nominated by Petro, said after the event that the president’s language was “discriminatory or stigmatizing towards women.”

The second key moment occurred on Monday, when the president signed a directive reminding executive officials of their duties toward journalism, such as avoiding stigmatizing journalists or the media. “What was supposed to be good news ended up being a contradictory act,” Bock said. That day, in a speech broadcast on all national television channels on Thursday night, Petro said that the media has fueled a “Nazi mentality” and that is why “killing a leftist in Colombia is not a sin; millions of people feel that way in their hearts.” He referred to a Colombian-Spanish columnist without a name as a “Francoist”; and said that other journalists remain silent in the face of what he calls a coup by the National Electoral Council — an administrative entity that investigates the accounts of his presidential campaign and that could fine him if it finds that he did not respect the maximum expenses allowed by law.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE IT

Regarding Thursday’s event, in which he announced the changes in the official agenda, Bock believes that it was “a platform that the president uses to pigeonhole those he considers to be real journalists and those he considers to be those who are subservient to power.” This type of speech, he adds, ends up “doing harm, creating a very large rift with his speech between the community or alternative media and what he considers to be the press of power.”

This is a position of Petro’s that has not changed despite multiple warnings from FLIP, the directive that he himself signed this Monday or the complaints of several journalists. He has accused two women of doing “Mossad journalism”: María Jimena Duzán, a columnist for the magazine Change; and Vicky Dávila, director of the magazine Week. He also falsely said that FLIP is run by former President Francisco Santos. In his account, the presidential criticisms are merely his defense against slander, the response of a man silenced by the big media, the path of a person limited to using the only thing at hand, his X account, to make himself heard. “If I had not spoken from the networks, I would have been silenced a long time ago, and I would not be here speaking,” he said on Thursday. “I managed to build a communication power, as a political leader, of my own, one of the largest in Colombia, and that is what has allowed me to resist slander and silencing,” he added.

The president who wants to control the country’s narrative about his government not only has a social media account. He has also promoted a documentary about himself, launched an official newscast from the presidential office (which failed), and then appointed one of his closest supporters, Hollman Morris, to lead the public media system, RTVC—despite allegations of harassment against him. This Thursday, for the second time in his mandate, he brought together the heads of dozens of small media outlets, whose professional future would change if they had a larger portion of the official schedule. A measure that, says Petro, will allow a world in which “the worker tells a story, the peasant tells what happened in his village, the woman tells of her sadness and her struggles, the young man sings poetry.” A world that, says Petro, “does not appear on RCN or Caracol.”

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.