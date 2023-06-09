Gustavo Petro, Miguel Díaz-Canel and Antonio García, during a dialogue table in Havana, this Friday. Colombian Presidency

With some suspense, the total peace that Gustavo Petro is pursuing for Colombia finally reaches its first major milestone. Your government has signed this Friday in Havana, one day late, an unprecedented six-month ceasefire with the ELN guerrillas, pending a definitive truce that alleviates the communities that have suffered the most from the rigors of a war of more than half a century.

The agreed cessation has progressive phases. The enlistment stage is immediate, after which the end of offensive operations begins on July 6 until reaching full validity, of 180 days, as of August 3. The monitoring and verification mechanisms will be installed in the coming days and weeks, so that the truce with the last armed guerrilla should be in place throughout the Colombian territory for the remainder of 2023.

Gustavo Petro leads a dialogue table with representatives of the ELN, in Havana, this Friday. Colombian Presidency

News in development…

subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and receive all the key information on the country’s current affairs.