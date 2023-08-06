Gustavo Petro signing the tax reform at the Palacio de Nariño, on December 13, 2022. COLOMBIAN GOVERNMENT (AFP)

The first left-wing government in decades in Colombia is one year old. Sufficient time to calm the markets, that abstract figure who, in command of the world’s financial strings, apparently threw his hands up in the face of the arrival of yet another progressive Latin American leader. Gustavo Petro came up with apparently groundbreaking proposals for an economy with modest, stable growth and little given to experiments. 365 days later, the general feeling among analysts is one of restraint. They also agree that various points on the government’s agenda, such as the energy transition, tax reform, public spending or the promotion of the so-called popular economy, address necessary issues. Some stuck, others ignored for decades.

Part of establishment economic and business, however, follows the course of economic policies with mistrust. After the damage caused to world markets by the pandemic, dependence on the dollar and on the movements of the US Federal Reserve, but also on risk rating agencies, has become part of the central concerns of Colombians. The problems, it is clear, are not linked solely to the macroeconomic movements of the Petro or the central bank, and in each decision or announcement of reform with a leftist edge, the specter of capital flight and other exchange demons reappear.

The truth is that, within the multiple needles to read the economic picture, the growth of the Gross Domestic Product in the first quarter showed a robust and unexpected 3% per year; and the latest unemployment figure, for June, also surprised more than one with an encouraging 9.3% (quite nuanced for a labor market full of blind spots, informality, and multiple shortcomings). As for inflation, high and extremely difficult to break in almost the entire world, it closed June at 12.3% which, although it is falling, still does not give economists a break. THE COUNTRY has consulted half a dozen experts to assess the progress of some of the policies promoted by the Ministry of Finance of the ‘Petro era’ during its first 365 days in the Palacio de Nariño.

An ambitious tax reform

The Government of the progressive Historical Pact and its bench in Congress began with the approval, in its first semester, of the so-called tax reform for equity and social justice. It was the letter of introduction of a block of parties with sufficient parliamentary vitamin to be equated then with a steamroller. The reform had the approval of former finance minister José Antonio Ocampo, an economist with academic credentials and a professorship at Columbia University. For the economist and professor at the Javeriana University, Daniel Castellanos, the balance of the reform, approved on November 3 of last year, leaves a bittersweet taste: “From my point of view, the bulk of the tax burden is received by companies and certain sectors economic, not the majority of citizens.

In the same way, he recognizes that it has been the “only successful reform” of the Government and values ​​the effort to raise revenue of around 20 trillion pesos, something like 1.2% of GDP. Was it the ideal reform? In his opinion, the country should encourage more companies, the vast majority of which are small and medium-sized, and raise wealth taxes on the richest people. “Doing a business in Colombia is very complex due to lack of competitiveness,” he complains. Tax law specialist Henry Amorocho concludes with a positive angle in the spirit of the reform: “There is an evident will to reduce evasion by 100 trillion pesos, which is approximately 7 points of GDP. As a public policy, it seems appropriate to expand the collection with other mechanisms.

high public spending

The fiscal deficit in Colombia, after the emergency expenses due to the health crisis, broke the established ceiling of 55% of GDP, and stood at 57%, which has strained public finance networks. The structural gap between the resources that the State receives and what it spends has been a feature of economic management during the last decades. For this reason, analysts are now prescribing a measured public spending plan to reduce the debt. A point of equilibrium that the Petro Government has not achieved. Nor has it adjusted to the needs of the country because, explains the economist and academic at the University of the Andes Oskar Nupia, it simply has not been able to execute its projects.

It is a paradox. The Government has obtained 20 trillion from the tax reform and an addition of 16 more without being able to channel the money to reactivate sectors as affected as construction or public works. “The big problem has been, it must be recognized, the gasoline subsidies inherited from the previous government,” explains Nupia. He recalls that almost 19 billion pesos have been allocated to cover that fuel debt. The Government, for its part, has attacked the problem by increasing the price to the public. A factor that international risk rating agencies have highlighted time after time in their reports on the so-called country-risk of Colombia.

For the rest, the items contemplated in the General Budget of the Nation of this and the project in parliamentary cooking for next year, synthesize the priorities of the progressive Government: agrarian reform, health, education and equity. Mauricio Cárdenas, former Minister of Finance, concludes: “A parameter to measure ministries is their level of execution in public administration. So, a government that does not execute, as has happened this year, is a government without results”.

A reduction of poverty in we will see

One of Petro’s flags, not only in the last presidential campaign but in a good part of his political career, has been to reduce inequalities. According to figures from the National Department of Statistics, multidimensional poverty decreased by 3.1 percentage points in 2022 compared to 2021. A result that is hardly attributable to a government that was only launched in the middle of the year. For the consultant on poverty and inequality issues, Natalia Galvis regrets that the balance of this administration has been very modest.

Social programs, remember, have been slow to take off. “Subsidies and monetary transfers for the poorest and most vulnerable households, such as Solidarity Income, now called Citizen Income, were only consolidated in the last week of May.” Which translates into that, during the first six months of this Government, some 4 million households stopped receiving their monthly state subsidies. Added to the setbacks in the deployment of these aids was the weight of high inflation conditioned by the weight of food prices, which had rises of up to 8%.

The channels chosen to pay the subsidies, when the resources finally began to be released, turned out to be insufficient. “Banco Agrario did not have the coverage, nor the technological facilities, to provide a good service,” recalls Galvis. The lines of beneficiaries in front of bank headquarters around the country remained a symbol of an era. “To date, Petro’s programs do not reach the 10 million coverage homes with which the Duque government closed.”

A popular economy without clear content

One of the bases of the Government’s policy is the campaign promise focused on the insertion of millions of people who work in the informal economy. Today, 3.5 trillion pesos are projected in credits, cooperatives and other financing mechanisms for street vendors, construction workers, domestic workers, among others. But the economist Daniel Castellanos underlines that, a year later, the design of the plan is ready but there are still no signs of execution: “There is a great and important effort. There is resource allocation. But it is necessary to start with an antecedent that worries”.

It refers to the “dispersion of subsidies” that the previous government distributed through the financial system, and that this “for ideological reasons has decided to reverse the already known consequences of inefficiency of the Agrarian Bank, especially in urban areas.” In any case, he acknowledges that it is a laudable social and economic policy because “no one had thought of it before” in a country whose economy is essentially “popular.” “It is not possible to continue developing all the instruments for large and medium-sized companies when the vast majority of people are on the streets rummaging for a living as shopkeepers or other trades.”

The great challenge of the energy transition

Beyond the controversial false starts of the former Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, and her nepotism troubles for employing her partner in the State, it seems that the road map on an issue as sensitive as the energy transition is not going completely evil. This is what the consultant on environmental issues Manuel Guzmán thinks. For the expert, the Government has followed the line drawn by his predecessor, the conservative Iván Duque, regarding the so-called Plan 2050. “It has been based on its progress and other projects have been updated,” he says.

It also recognizes that the “decarbonization approach, which is the basis of any transition, is a positive advance because it contemplates innovative schemes in La Guajira with the inclusion of communities in wind energy projects.” Colombian public opinion, however, still resents a certain belligerence from the former minister in her vague pronouncements on the suspension of contracts and hydrocarbon exploration, one of the country’s major sources of exports.

But despite the fact that his erratic statements about potential oil and gas reserves also shook the debate, Guzmán points out that the government in a year has made progress in “innovative ways to promote the energy transition, despite the fact that Colombia is a country It has very low carbon emissions. And he concludes: “You cannot materialize physical projects, wind projects and others, but the simple fact of proposing another path, in harmony with the debates that take place in the world, is remarkable.”

