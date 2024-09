Colombian President makes statements about Venezuela after addressing the UN General Assembly in New York | Photo: EFE/Colombian Presidency

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Tuesday (24) that Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro “will certainly take office on January 10, 2025.” The Colombian leader made the statement in New York, after participating in the general debate of the UN General Assembly.

“AND [isso representa] a situation of democratic destruction of this society. Therefore, repeating a failed strategy seems foolish to me, what we need to try are different paths and it is up to Venezuelan society to find ways out of its political conflict,” said Petro, according to information from the Colombian broadcaster W Radio.

Since the presidential election on July 28 in Venezuela, which much of the international community and the opposition say was won by Edmundo González, but in which the Chavista electoral body attributed victory to dictator Nicolás Maduro, Petro and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have been demanding the release of the voting records of the process.

The Colombian said that this Wednesday (25) he will have a meeting with the Brazilian president to assess the situation in Venezuela.

“We will wait for a joint statement on the factors that need to be decided. At this point, governance itself is part of the people’s decision. We have to wait to see who will be the next president of the United States and with this new government build a political solution to Venezuela’s problems,” said Petro.

In his speech at the UN, the Colombian president made only one mention, in a defensive tone, of the Venezuelan situation, when criticizing the sanctions imposed by the “richest 1% of humanity” against “the rebellious countries that do not fit into their domain, such as Cuba or Venezuela, because they need to show their power of destruction to the remaining 99% of humanity so that they are allowed to continue to control the world’s power and appropriate and accumulate more and more of its wealth.”