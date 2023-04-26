Colombian President Gustavo Petro claimed on Tuesday that his government would have “gladly” offered asylum to Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó if he had asked to enter the country, but that he did so “illegally”. , and therefore had to leave on Monday (24) night for the United States.

Guaidó denounced in the morning that he was removed from Colombia after the persecution and threats by the government of Nicolás Maduro “extended” to the neighboring country, but Colombian authorities claim that the process fulfilled all the guarantees.

“If Guaidó had simply walked in with his passport and asked for asylum, he would have gladly received it. He has no reason to enter the country illegally,” said the Colombian president.

“But in the absence of that request, he was offered a transit permit, he was not deported back to his country, and with US permission he flew there,” he added.

“Mr. Guaidó was not expelled, it is better that lies do not appear in politics. Mr Guaidó had an agreement to travel to the US. We allowed him for humanitarian reasons, despite his illegal entry into the country,” insisted the Colombian president.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Álvaro Leyva, alleged, before the start of the International Conference on the political process in Venezuela – which seeks to revive dialogue between the government and the opposition in that country, and in which Guaidó intended to make contacts – that Colombia “did not close its doors to anyone”.

“This is not a country that expels,” said Leyva, detailing that “it was known through the mouth of a senior US official where he [Guaidó]

he was”.

“He was accompanied by US agents at all times because of the US interest that today’s act was absolutely transparent and, naturally, completely successful”, said the Colombian foreign minister. Leyva also accused the Venezuelan opponent of wanting ” make noise”.

Guaidó, who is banned from leaving Venezuela because he has several lawsuits against him, said on Monday that he arrived in Colombia along one of the border trails, in the same way that other Venezuelans did before him, “on foot”.

In Bogotá, Guaidó expected to meet with some delegations participating in the international conference on his country, convened by Petro, and in a demonstration by Venezuelans living abroad.

About 20 countries were invited to this meeting to address the Venezuelan situation and try to unblock dialogue in Mexico between the government of Nicolás Maduro and the opposition.