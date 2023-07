How did you feel about the content of this article?

Colombian President Gustavo Petro. | Photo: EFE

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, said this Saturday (29) that he “will not intervene or pressure” the decisions of the Public Ministry after the arrest of his son Nicolás, investigated for the possible crime of money laundering and illicit enrichment.

“As a person and as a father, this self-destruction and the fact that one of my children goes to jail hurts me a lot; as President of the Republic, I assure you that the Public Ministry has all the guarantees on my part to proceed in accordance with the law” , said the president on his Twitter account.

Nicolás Petro, deputy of the Assembly of the Atlantic department, was arrested along with his ex-wife Daysuris Vásquez, who at the beginning of the year accused him of receiving a large sum of money from a drug trafficker for the current president’s campaign and of being with that money.

The Public Ministry reported that the arrests took place “today, July 29, 2023, around 6 am (local time), in compliance with the provisions of the 16th Municipal Criminal Court with the Function of Control of Guarantees of Bogotá.”

“I wish my son luck and strength. May these events forge his character and may he reflect on his own mistakes. As I stated before the attorney general, I will not intervene or pressure his decisions; let the law freely guide the process.” added the Colombian president after the news.

Nicolás Fernando Petro Burgos was arrested for the crimes of money laundering and illicit enrichment and Daysuris del Carmen Vásquez Castro for money laundering and violation of personal data. They will be placed at the disposal of a criminal judge and a measure restricting their freedom will be requested.