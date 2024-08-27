Colombian President responded to a statement by Nicaraguan dictator who said that Petro and Lula are competing for the position of representative of the “Yankees” in Latin America | Photo: EFE/Carlos Ortega/Miguel Gutiérrez

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Tuesday (27) that “at least” his government does not “harm the human rights of the people” like Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega, who on Monday accused him of defending US interests in Latin America by not recognizing the results of the elections in Venezuela.

“He called us [o presidente Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva e Petro] of sycophants, just because we want a peaceful and democratic negotiated solution in Venezuela,” wrote the Colombian president in X.

Ortega said in a virtual meeting with heads of state of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) that he sees Petro “competing with Lula to see who will be the leader who will represent the Yankees in Latin America.”

“That’s how I see Petro, but poor Petro doesn’t have the strength that Brazil logically has,” added the Sandinista leader, who criticized Lula and Petro for not recognizing the reelection of their ally, Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro, in the July 28 elections.

Lula and Petro reiterated on Saturday the need to publish the electoral records “broken down by electoral section”, following the Venezuelan Supreme Court’s endorsement of Maduro’s victory.

“Both countries remain convinced that the credibility of the electoral process can only be restored through the transparent publication of disaggregated and verifiable data,” said a joint statement from the two countries.

