Petro has lost weight in the Venezuelan debate or, rather, Venezuela has ceased to be a priority on the Colombian president’s agenda. In his first months in power, he bet practically all of his foreign policy on reestablishing relations with Caracas and reaching out to Nicolás Maduro to return to the international scene and dialogue with the opposition. Petro has achieved the first, but the second, mediating in the Venezuelan political crisis, devours all well-intentioned people who believe they have a solution at hand. He has not been the exception.

The president has unshakable faith in his power of seduction. He visited Caracas several times with the conviction that Maduro, seeing that he legitimized him with his mere presence in the eyes of other countries, would agree to return to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. Face to face, in the Miraflores Palace, he told Hugo Chávez’s successor that this was the best way to honor liberal democracy. Maduro did not move a muscle on his face when he heard the word democracy, but he hinted that there was some possibility that he would join some regional bodies again.

Later, Petro asked him from the bottom of his heart to mark the date of the 2024 Venezuelan presidential elections on the calendar. The international community hopes that Chavismo will allow an opposition candidate to legitimately challenge Maduro for the presidency and formalize it in the country. a political transition. Petro thought that the best way to carry it out was hand in hand with Chavismo. He sided with the US when Washington promised to gradually lift sanctions as long as Maduro showed signs of openness, such as releasing prisoners or removing disqualifications from opposition politicians. The Colombian president had a roadmap and a surprising ending in his head. He thought that all those who accused him of wanting to transform Colombia into a Castro-Chavista dictatorship would be stunned to see him as a key player in a democratic transition in Venezuela.

It should not be forgotten that he also insisted to Maduro that he should return to the negotiating table with the opposition. At times, he wanted to assume the role of mediator and displace Mexico and Norway, but later he realized that it was the wrong strategy, that it was better to add than divide. Mexico was the established path, the official channel. For this reason, the meeting of foreign ministers that he organized in Bogotá, with much expectation but a lukewarm result like what surrounds Venezuela, concluded that the priority was to set a date for the electoral process and return to the dialogue table.

Petro’s wishes are not remotely far from being fulfilled. Maduro has not given an inch in his strategy, he has ignored all the advice of his Colombian friend. A few days ago, he even made the board of the most democratic National Electoral Council (CNE) resign in recent years and, among the new members, the president wants to place his wife, the first lady Cilia Flores. With the electoral body deactivated, the opposition, with hardly any time or room for manoeuvre, will have to organize primaries by itself, from which a single candidate must come out against Maduro, with all the logistical problems that this entails for a group of politicians faced by enormous differences, disqualified at the whim by Chavismo or in exile.

The government’s offensive against the opposition has already put aside even dissimulation. The disqualifications of Freddy Superlano and Henrique Capriles were joined yesterday by that of María Corina Machado, a right-wing radical who was at the head of all the primary polls. The US immediately criticized the decision. “Today’s decision (…) deprives the Venezuelan people of basic political rights,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. Petro, who in his day was disqualified as mayor of Bogotá for 15 years due to an unfair resolution, also responded angrily: “No administrative authority should take away political rights from any citizen.” Petro from the hand of Joe Biden and not Maduro, who seemed a priori his most natural ally.

Little by little, the Colombian president has hit a wall of reality. Chavismo, as the most skeptical warned him, has no intention of handing over power in an open and transparent democratic process. The matter does not provide Petro with any political gain for now. At best, he will be seen flying the flag of failure. Norway mediates in the conflict, but its life is not going with it, it does not alter the day to day in Oslo. Instead, for Petro it was something important, it was his way of positioning himself as a regional leader and including his name as a man of consensus and peace in the history books.

“For the Colombian government, Venezuela has lost importance. The international conference was a failure and that discouraged Petro,” explains a high-level diplomatic source. “It seems very telling to me that Álvaro Leyva (Colombian Foreign Minister) promised to continue moving the Venezuelan issue in the OAS Assembly, but instead of doing so he went to Paris with Petro to an international finance forum,” he adds. In his opinion, it is also very striking that the last meeting between Venezuela and the United States, a secret meeting that EL PAÍS revealed, took place in Qatar, an absolutist monarchy that has gained unexpected prominence in mediation.

As the solution in Venezuela has receded, Petro has run into a host of internal problems. A few months ago he removed the most moderate ministers from his government, considering that they were being a hindrance to his change project. With the new ones, he took a turn to the left and de facto abandoned the purpose of carrying out all his reforms in his first year in office. The right and the center have turned their backs on him and have been an obstacle to his government, but instead of reaching out again, as he did at the beginning, the president has hunkered down and does not seem willing to negotiate the reforms of he. Or the ones he has in his head or none.

To all that internal noise was added the scandals of the people around him. The ambassador in Caracas, Armanado Benedetti, his campaign adviser, an apparently loyal partner, burst into flames and lashed out at what was Petro’s right-hand man, Laura Sarabia. The dispute escalated into a case of wiretapping, abuse of power and alleged irregular campaign financing. Benedetti and Sarabia ended up dismissed from their posts, but the feeling remained in the air that the president, who had promised to air Colombian political life, was stumbling upon the ghosts of the past.

To replace Benedetti, Petro has chosen Milton Rengifo Hernández, someone who did not feel much sympathy for Chavismo. Rengifo Hernández had written tweets like this: “And here praying for Maduro to fall and to be able to have gasoline and diesel on hand.” He was forced to delete Twitter. The designation has angered Chavismo, which does not usually forgive these insults. “His appointment of him is already in itself a sign that the issue has ceased to matter so much,” says the diplomatic source. Foreign Minister Leyva, for his part, continues to reestablish relations with Venezuela —the border, the consulates, security—, but that does not mean that Petro has not resigned himself to finding a way out of the conflict in Venezuela. Immersed in his own labyrinth, the Colombian president puts land in the middle with the eternal Venezuelan crisis.

