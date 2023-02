How did you feel about the content of this article?

Colombian President Gustavo Petro during a meeting with the Colombian community in Mexico City. | Photo: EFE/Sáshenka Gutiérrez

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, justified the reforms presented to Congress as a way of guaranteeing a welfare state in the country. The speech comes after the visit of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) to the country to recommend the maintenance of contractionist policies to control inflation.

“Macroeconomic policies must remain in a contractionary position, giving priority to the objective of lastingly reducing inflation and external imbalances and prudently advancing with fundamental structural reforms”, reinforced the IMF in a report.

Colombia ended 2022 with inflation of 13.12%, the highest in the last 23 years, and in January 2023 the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose to 13.25%. At the same time, the Colombian economy grew 8% last year and the expectation is that “economic activity will remain high”.

The government will present three reforms to Congress: Pensions, Work and Health – the latter being the only one submitted so far.

The Health Reform received criticism for its attempt to remove power from the current Health Promoting Entities (EPS) – private companies responsible for managing health resources, in addition to questions about the State’s ability to financially manage this system.

Petro bets that the reform will allow greater universalization of health in Colombia, especially by allowing the poorest population and isolated communities to have access to basic services.

“Social well-being is built if we guarantee universal rights, not that one part of Colombia can eat and another cannot, that only one part can study, that one part can have land and another cannot, that one part can have health and another cannot. The right is not only for those who can pay for it, but also for those who cannot pay for it”, concluded Petro.