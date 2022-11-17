Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, in a conversation with Russian pranksters Vladimir Kuznetsov (Vovan) and Alexei Stolyarov (Lexus), called the entourage of Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky “useful idiots.” On November 17, the pranksters presented the full version of the conversation as part of the new issue of the ViL Show on Rutube.

The conversation during the prank was conducted on behalf of former US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul. During the prank, the pranksters asked Poroshenko what exactly the United States could do now to help Ukraine.

“We need to take a huge step to maintain unity within the country. Because I hate the idea that we are switching to the Putin scenario, which aims to undermine unity from within, because some useful idiot does absolutely terrible things in the form of attacks on democratic institutions. The rule of law is politicized,” Poroshenko replied.

The former president also complained to McFaul that he was not allowed to leave Ukraine, including to participate in the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

“It was a parliamentary delegation. It’s just that no one in the world understands why they do it. For example, today I am just talking with Klitschko, the mayor of Kyiv, and he told me that he is now forbidden to travel abroad. And so it is with many others, because it is a blow to local government and a blow to decentralization. Why? Because this is a dirty game of politicians,” he explained.

On November 10, Vovan and Lexus presented the full version of the prank with the participation of the UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten. The conversation was on behalf of the head of the committee on foreign policy and inter-parliamentary cooperation of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Oleksandr Merezhko. In October, Patten reported that Russian soldiers were given Viagra to rape Ukrainian women, which, of course, was a lie, however, her statement was widely circulated in the foreign press.

On November 3, the pranksters, on behalf of McFaul, spoke with the former head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Arsen Avakov. In a conversation, Avakov called the separation of elites, corruption and restriction of freedoms the main problems of Kyiv. He added that at present the restriction of the freedom of citizens can be explained and put up with. But you can quickly get used to it, and then it is difficult to leave.

Earlier, in October, former Verkhovna Rada deputy Sergei Pashinsky said in an interview with pranksters that Russian troops are conducting combat operations with high efficiency, constantly linking the work of drones and artillery. According to him, Ukraine was not ready for the electronic warfare of Russian troops.