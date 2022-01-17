The prosecution has asked the Pechersk District Court to arrest former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko in a treason case with the possibility of posting a bail of a billion hryvnias ($35.7 million), to oblige him to surrender his passports and wear an electronic bracelet. This is reported RIA News.

“I ask you to apply a measure of restraint to Petro Poroshenko in the form of detention for two months,” the prosecutor said, proposing to oblige the ex-president to wear an electronic bracelet in case of bail.

Earlier, on January 17, it was reported that Poroshenko fell asleep at a court session, which should choose a preventive measure for him. The footage published on the network shows how the politician, sitting at the table, falls asleep for a few seconds, and then comes to his senses.

Poroshenko is accused of high treason. According to the prosecution, as president, he used his powers to break contracts for the purchase of coal from South Africa and, at the request of Russia, conclude contracts for supplies from the territories of Donbas not controlled by Kiev. The politician himself considers the accusations falsified.