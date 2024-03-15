When Gustavo Petro was a candidate for the presidency, one of the fears that his opponents associated with his eventual victory was that, once in power, he would call for a National Constituent Assembly that would allow him to maintain the leadership of the State beyond 2026. Before and after winning the presidential elections, the current president of Colombia has reiterated that he will leave power once his four-year term ends. This Friday, however, the president has resurrected old fears by mentioning the possibility of calling a Constituent Assembly given the stagnation of his reforms in the Congress of the Republic.

Petro mentioned the possibility in a speech in Cali, the main city in the Colombian Pacific and to which he largely owes the fact of being president today, having been in 2021 one of the nerve centers of the national strike that would serve as a springboard. to reach the head of state. The president expressed his idea in a simple way, far from the complexity that a reform of this type entails: “If this possibility of a popularly elected Government in the middle of this State and under the Constitution of Colombia cannot apply the Constitution because it is surrounded by to not apply it and they prevent it, then Colombia has to go to a National Constituent Assembly.” Later he added: “The National Constituent Assembly must transform the institutions so that they obey the people with their mandate of peace and justice, which is easy to achieve in Colombia.”

The president's idea is a reaction to the repeated failures of his main reforms in Congress. The most recent of them was the health reform, which this week was on the verge of being scrapped, after eight senators from the Seventh Commission of that corporation signed a presentation to sink the bill, and in a statement they assured that They would not change their vote for any reason nor would they support an alternative proposal. Faced with this situation, the Government was left with no major options: either withdraw the reform, or wait for it to fail in the next vote in the Legislature, or see how time passes without it being voted on.

Several political leaders reacted to Petro's statements, calling him “dictatorial” and reminding him of past promises in which he assured that he would not call a Constituent Assembly – when he was a presidential candidate in 2018, and to formalize the Green Alliance's adhesion to his campaign. , signed a decalogue of promises inscribed on marble tablets among which was that one. Former centrist presidential candidate Sergio Fajardo wrote in X: “Finally he announced what was always suspected, his desire to convene a Constituent Assembly! If they do not do what I, the expression of the people, want, then we change the constitution.” The co-president of the Green Alliance Antonio Navarro, once very close to Petro and former militant of the president's same guerrilla, the M-19, rejected the idea: “A new National Constituent Assembly does not seem necessary at this time.”

Criticism also came from the shores of Uribism, as was to be expected from the main force on the right. Senator María Fernanda Cabal, one of the most visible opponents of the Government in Congress, wrote: “Petro is a liar and radical leftist: Yesterday, he denied plans for a constituent; Today, he confesses his intention to force her, promoting reforms that will only bring misery and desolation. His colleague and co-partisan Paloma Valencia also spoke out: “This Government's spirit of destruction has no limit. Now President Petro threatens that if the reforms are not approved there will be a constituent. Neither constituent nor destruction.”

Petro is not the first political leader who has mentioned the possibility of a Constituent Assembly that would lead to replacing the Magna Carta that has governed Colombia since 1991. In 2016, former president Álvaro Uribe, after the peace agreements between the Government of Juan Manuel Santos and The now extinct FARC guerrilla proposed it as a way to review and change everything that had been agreed in Havana, headquarters of the negotiations. Several members of his party have proposed it on other occasions as a tool to reform justice. One of those times was in 2020, when the Supreme Court of Justice ordered the house arrest of the former president, in a case of bribery and witness tampering.

