The places are starting to fill up.

Squares and parks in several cities in the country begin to fill up a few minutes after, according to the announced time, President Gustavo Petro appears on the presidential balcony.

“We are here showing our support for President Petro, for the reforms and for all his government policy that goes in favor of those most in need and of the entire country,” Juan Carlos Londoño, from the Unitary Union of State Workers, told EFE this afternoon. .

With the country’s flags and t-shirts and caps in support of the “Government of Change”, the citizens show their support for the Petro Executive in this day where they measure the pulse of their popularity on the street. “He must feel the support of the people. There are humble people here who say: ‘I’m supporting you.’ That is part of democracy, the ballot box, but also in the streets. This march and many more are necessary”.

The Government of Gustavo Petro seeks to transform the health system and improve public care.