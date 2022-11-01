Colombian President Gustavo Petro was on an official visit to Caracas after years of tense relations with Venezuela by previous Executives. At the scheduled lunch with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, they spoke, among other topics, about the country’s reintegration into the human rights systems and migration between the two nations.

Relations between Venezuela and Colombia take a new direction with the visit to Caracas of Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who met at a lunch with his counterpart, Nicolás Maduro, this Tuesday in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas. The personal meeting between the two leaders marks a turning point in the bilateral relations of both nations.

Petro was received with honors at the Miraflores Palace, seat of the Government, after landing at the Simón Bolívar International Airport, where he was received by the Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, and by the Foreign Minister, Carlos Faría.

The Colombian president was accompanied by his Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, the Colombian ambassador in Caracas, Armando Benedetti, and the Venezuelan ambassador in Bogotá, Félix Plasencia.

At the end of the meeting, President Nicolás Maduro said that Colombia and Venezuela have a common destiny and assured that his country will return to the Andean Community. In addition, they discussed “the new steps towards commercial coverage, the strengthening of the community of American states, the strengthening of the Amazon treaty and taking a joint position to COP 27.”

The Colombian president, for his part, mentioned that it is “antihistorical for Colombia and Venezuela to separate” and that the border shared by the two countries is in “the hands of the mafia and criminal organizations.” In addition, he added: “We are going to live a new phase that must generate a true American integration in practice, in facts. We will help each other in a humanitarian fight: the defense and recovery of the Amazon jungle as a fundamental pillar for human existence” . This was the main objective of the meeting.

bilateral issues.

Other topics of the meeting dealt with the bilateral relationship, the reintegration of Venezuela into the inter-American human rights systems and the expansion of trade, suspended by land since the closure of the border in 2019.

In a release, The Venezuelan Presidency reported that another of the issues they addressed are those that “have to do with the dignity of migration, both of Colombians in Venezuela, which are millions, and of Venezuelans in Colombia, which also”.

Before his departure from Bogotá, President Petro mentioned that there are other issues on the table that are more related to a “more American agenda: the issue of the Amazon jungle, the issue of the democratic construction of America, with the political changes that are being presented and that “in his opinion” should consist of strengthening the Inter-American Human Rights System,” Petro said.

Broken relationships since 2019

Relations between the two countries were broken when the then president of Colombia, Iván Duque, together with Venezuelan opponents tried to send humanitarian aid in trucks from Cúcuta, a gesture that the Maduro government interpreted as an affront and described it as a front for a coup attempt. .

Since he took office as the new president in August, cargo transport has been gradually resumed at the border points between the Colombian city of Cúcuta and the state of Táchira in Venezuela. All this after a symbolic act at the end of September on the binational border.

Since 2008, when Hugo Chávez was still president, bilateral trade amounting to 7,000 million dollars was affected when Miraflores decided to freeze it as a protest against a military agreement signed between Bogotá and Washington.

Previous governments in Colombia have said that Venezuela is home to dissident groups of the defunct FARC guerrillas and Colombian criminals, accusations denied by Caracas.

A spokesman for the United States Department of State, who spoke to Agencia EFE, asked Colombia to promote democracy, since “Venezuelans deserve the same opportunities that Colombians and other peoples of the region have to democratically elect their their leaders.”

The same spokesman urged Bogotá for there to be an “accountability of those governments that have broken democratic norms, such as the authoritarian regime of Maduro in Venezuela.”

The State Department recognizes that a negotiated solution is the only way for Venezuela to get out of the crisis and stressed that the government of US President Joe Biden “appreciates Colombia’s collaboration towards a political solution in Venezuela.”

On previous occasions, Washington has said that it would mitigate the sanctions against the Maduro government if it returns to dialogue with the opposition, which was interrupted since last year.

The NGO ‘Human Rights Watch’ said that Colombia could use this renewed relationship with its neighboring country to help curb human rights violations.

With EFE, Reuters and local media