The failure of the 2025 budget bill in Congress marks a tough start to the legislative semester for Gustavo Petro’s government. While in this case the president can issue it via decree, that is a solution only for that bill, which has a special procedure. The other major bets that are underway in the House of Representatives and the Senate, such as the labor and health reforms, or the financing law, which seeks to collect 12 billion pesos to solve the budget deficit and at the same time reactivate the economy, face a difficult outlook.

The lack of a quorum on the last day that the economic commissions had to approve the budget, which led to the collapse of the project, shows once again that the Government has lost the overwhelming legislative support that it enjoyed during the first half of the four-year term. Now, at the beginning of the third legislative period and the second half of his mandate, the president has managed to maintain a certain power in the Chamber, but majorities in the Senate seem increasingly difficult to obtain. In the case of the budget, the great obstacle was the Third Commission of the Senate, which includes some of the main figures of the opposition to President Petro, such as Miguel Uribe Turbay, former head of the list and presidential candidate of the Democratic Center, and Efraín Cepeda, president of Congress and legislator for three decades for the traditional Conservative Party.

Uribe Turbay and Cepeda, who encouraged their colleagues not to vote for the government’s proposal, celebrated the collapse of the budget on their social networks: “Good news for Colombia: we managed to prevent the approval of Petro’s budget for 2025. We managed to save the resources for the registry for 2026 and we returned the money to the National Electoral Council,” said the Uribe supporter. And he concluded: “It is good news for democracy. This shows that Gustavo Petro has limits. Congress gives signs of not being complacent or complicit with the government.”

Cepeda criticized the fact that the Government had not agreed to remove the 12 billion pesos that were not financed from the spending budget. “We had warned that we should approve $511 billion first, discuss the tax bill, and then add what came out of that financing law, but they did not listen to us.” The conservative senator argues that the Government will not be able to issue a budget by decree for the 523 billion pesos that it has insistently proposed. “The rules are clear and what is financed must be included, not what does not have a source of resources, read the 12 billion pesos of the financing law cannot be included in a decree,” said the politician from Barranquilla after the project was defeated, and in the absence of any background information on a budget not approved in the legislative process.

The government, however, believes that the obligatory and logical thing to do is to issue the budget by decree with the initial amount, which includes the 12 billion of the dispute. From New York, Petro has sent a message on his X account responding to the statements of Cepeda, with whom he has had several confrontations in recent weeks. “The budget that the government initially presented to Congress is decreed,” wrote the president. The Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla, reaffirmed that the budget that will be issued by decree —the Constitution provides for this solution when the project is not approved by Congress before October 20 of each year, to avoid a paralysis of the State— will be 523 billion. In addition, in the face of the controversy over a proposal to modify some items that was also not approved, he insisted that the resources of neither the Registry nor the National Electoral Council will be touched. “The government is not attacking the elections. There will be elections in 2026 and the electoral bodies will have the resources they need,” said Bonilla, excited by questions from journalists.

Beyond how much money the State has approved to spend in 2025, the failed debate further deteriorates relations between an Executive that oscillates between seeking a national agreement and exacerbating tensions, and a Legislature divided into a dozen parties and that mixes traditional politicians with innovative figures. In addition, it distances the idea of ​​reaching a great national agreement that Petro waved when he installed this third year of sessions, on July 20, and with which the Minister of the Interior, Juan Fernando Cristo, came to the Government a few months ago. For the Minister of Politics, who was a congressman of the Liberal Party for several periods, this is a first great legislative defeat. “We regret that the willingness to arrange the first debate of the budget project has not had a positive response from the Third Senate Commission,” he wrote on his X account. The veteran politician from Cúcuta, who filed the text of a new political reform on Tuesday morning to strengthen the parties and change the way the magistrates of the National Electoral Council are elected, left the door open to reach agreements with congressmen on other projects. “We trust in an attitude of dialogue and search for consensus in the debate on the financing law.” An attitude that seems difficult after the Executive refused to reduce the amount of the budget.

Newsletter Analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your inbox RECEIVE IT

The director of the National Planning Department and former senator Alexander López criticized the lack of a quorum: “Beyond the reaction of the opposition or of sectors opposed to our Government, the blow that is being dealt today by not allowing discussion, agreement and dialogue is being dealt to the most impoverished sectors of this country, to the middle classes and to social investment.” López insisted on an idea reiterated by Petro, that the opposition in Congress is preventing the Government from fulfilling its campaign promises: “There is a political position that seeks at all costs to prevent this Government from moving forward with a proposal for change, where it directly seeks to close the gaps and attend to the most impoverished and most marginalized sectors of the Colombian population. Our path will continue, our project for change advances. It advances in the logic of understanding that some sectors of Congress still, despite their decision to hit the president and the Government, ended up hitting the most marginalized, impoverished sectors and the middle classes of our country.”

In the end, the government will issue the budget by decree, but its other reforms do not follow that path, nor do they seem to have the majorities to be approved and become law, especially in the Senate. On the contrary, the atmosphere is not very encouraging. This is demonstrated by the labor reform, the most advanced and which is on the agenda for its second debate this Wednesday in the House of Representatives. The Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, has not managed to secure the support of key benches to achieve majorities and which in the past approved the health and pension reforms in the House, such as those of the U, the Liberal Party and the Conservative Party. The process is more complex for the health reform, which has not yet begun its process in the Seventh Commission of the Chamber, but which already has many enemies and is essentially the same as the one rejected by the Senate last April, and for the financing law, which if approved by the Chamber in the first two debates, will reach the Third Commission of the Senate, the same one of Miguel Uribe and Efraín Cepeda, the same one that sank the Government budget on Tuesday.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter on Colombia and Here on the WhatsApp channeland receive all the key information on current events in the country.