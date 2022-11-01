This Tuesday’s visit in Caracas between Nicolás Maduro and Gustavo Petro has been measured to the millimeter. Petro does not want to show himself to the world as the president who legitimizes the Chavista government without compensation and for this reason it has been agreed that both presidents announce during the meeting the gradual return of Venezuela to the control organizations of the region. It is one of those gestures of goodwill that Washington expected from Maduro to continue the unexpected thaw between the two countries. Colombia, partner of the two nations, wants to play the role of mediator. For now, Venezuela will return to the inter-American human rights system, as Petro asked Hugo Chavez’s successor two months ago.

Relations between Colombia and Venezuela have reached cruising speed, but it was not until Maduro agreed to talk about joining the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) — an international body to which Venezuelan victims who have not received a fair trial in the local courts—that Petro has agreed to visit Caracas. The photo between the two has been long in coming. The president will land accompanied by the Colombian ambassador to the OAS, Luis Ernesto Vargas, a demonstration of the importance of the Venezuelan return to control systems at this meeting. Three weeks ago, Vargas was going to meet with Maduro in Caracas, but the meeting had to be canceled because the ambassador did not have the Covid vaccines and was unable to leave the United States.

Mexico’s return to the negotiating table will also be one of the issues discussed by the presidents. Joe Biden, the president of the United States, and Petro are in a hurry with this matter and want Maduro to announce as soon as possible that the Chavista delegation is sitting down with the opposition again to try to find a way out of the Venezuelan crisis. In Mexico, the parties tried to reach an agreement on the date on which the 2024 presidential elections should be held and the international organizations that would act as guarantors. A scenario would open up in which Maduro would compete for the presidency on equal terms – many consider that this is something impossible with Chavismo – with a candidate chosen in a primary by the opposition. The opponents, right now divided and confronted, would have a little over a year to unite in a front that can defeat Chavismo with all the circumstances against it.

Maduro’s return to the inter-American system is an important gesture. The IACHR is the body responsible for recommending and promoting respect for human rights by member states. The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR) is in charge of judging governments when the reports are not sufficient or they have not heeded the recommendations made to them previously. The system has a commission as a prior filter for the Court, which remains in Washington. The OAS is also located there, which is the main institution of the entire inter-American system that Chavez denounced on his day. The commander forced his departure in 2013, after the institution itself denounced the deterioration of democracy in Venezuela. Petro considers that these are the first steps that return the neighboring country, albeit minimally, to the democratic path.

The Maduro government has been widely criticized for its lack of respect for human rights. A recent UN report concluded that opponents were tortured in a network of clandestine houses in Venezuela on orders from the Miraflores Palace, the presidential residence. The letter directly points to Maduro as responsible for giving the guidelines to commit these crimes against humanity. Chavismo described the report as a pamphlet.

