One of the most important political symbols last August, when Gustavo Petro began his Presidency, was seeing him walk shoulder to shoulder with the commanders of the Armed Forces: the ex-guerrilla who fought against the State, the ex-senator who was critical of the actions of the Army, he was no longer an enemy but the commander-in-chief of the most numerous forces in Latin America after those of Brazil. Nine months later, the photo is less harmonious. The Government has sought to maintain a stable relationship with the soldiers, promising them better salaries and professionalization, while seeking to change the warmongering mentality. But transforming the structure of a military that is proud of its strength has been a slow and complex task, especially in the face of a more politicized group: those retired from a public force.

“Why are you plotting a coup?” Petro wrote on Twitter Thursday after retired Colonel John Marulanda said they should “try to do their best to oust a guy who was a guerrilla.” The former director of the Association of Retired Officers of the Colombian Military Forces (Acore) was speaking at the time of Peru, where he believes that “the reserves were successful in managing to oust a corrupt president,” referring to Pedro Castillo. Marulanda later regretted what he said, but the damage was done.

Petrism has feared since the first day of the government that the military would attempt a coup d’état, and Marulanda’s phrase was justifying their fears. “Calls for a coup are dangerous, irresponsible and border on crime,” he said. Senator Maria Jose Pizarro, who called on the public to support the president. The Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velascosaid that this statement was “a direct attack on democracy”, and both he and the president hope that the Prosecutor’s Office will investigate the issue, since it is a crime to instigate a coup.

The Attorney General’s Office, whose head, Francisco Barbosa, has just experienced a strong clash with Petro, rejected “any attempt to undermine democratic institutions and their representatives” and “ordered to open a criminal notice” to determine if Marulanda committed a crime . And even opposition figures rejected what the colonel said: the former right-wing presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez repudiation “categorically any allusion that someone could make in relation to an alleged coup d’état.”

However, not everyone on the right did so: Senator María Fernanda Cabal, who represents the toughest wing of Uribismo and closest to many soldiers, responded to Minister Velasco: “He is not an active colonel, today he is a civilian and his opinion is called, in liberal democracies, ‘freedom of expression’.

Marulanda’s statement came a day after hundreds of retired military personnel filled the Plaza de Bolívar chanting “Get out Petro!” and “We do not want a dictatorship.” Among them were Senator Cabal or her ally, House representative José Jaime Uscátegui, son of a retired general. The new director of the Police, William Salamanca, a retired major, explained that the protest was mainly motivated by recovering the 14 allowance, a special payment to which the military used to be entitled. retired, but struck down by a court in 2014. Both the Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez, like the president, they have said several times that they want to pay that allowance again and improve the economic situation of the former fighters. “We invite you to a frank and constructive dialogue with the National Government,” said the minister after the protest.

Concentration of veterans of the military forces in the Plaza Bolívar, in Bogotá, on May 10, 2023.

But the opposition corrected the government. Retired General Jorge Eliécer Camacho, one of those who supported the demonstration, clarified on Blu Radio that the demonstration criticized the actions of President Petro towards State institutions. “We are not going to allow a moment of power to be abused,” he said. A circular summoning to the demonstration shows that, in addition to supporting the public force, citizens were asked to protest so as not to be “indolent” in the face of reforms “that could impact freedom and order”, and to defend the “socioeconomic growth of the Nation ”.

They are positions aligned with the country’s political right and this, in part, should not be surprising. A considerable group of retirees have allied themselves with Uribism for several years, especially since former President Álvaro Uribe (2002-2010) incarnated the heavy-handed leader who strengthened the Military Forces financially (and emotionally), and who has defended them from criminal investigations. That is why Cabal and Uscátegui were at the demonstration, and the representative even participated in the call. Petro, on the other hand, has been reminding the military for several years that there is corruption in their ranks and that several of them murdered more than 6,000 civilians in the tragedy known as false positives.

In response, the president and the government have wanted to differentiate the retired from the active, saying that there is no problem with the latter. “There is no conflict between the active uniformed officers and the National Government,” the president assured on Twitter after the demonstration. “The democratic tradition of our Forces should NEVER be questioned,” said his head of office, Laura Sarabia, on the same social network. “Dangerous narrative that some opposition media and politicians want to promote, according to which there is an antagonism between the Public Force and the Government,” warned congresswoman María Fernanda Carrascal, of the Historical Pact.

The president has tried to extend a friendly hand to the active force. Aware that they were enemies, before winning the Presidency he sent a letter to all the soldiers in which he promised to improve their health, education and housing services. Strengthening the public force in his left-wing government, he said, is strengthening “the well-being of its members.”

The president repeated a good part of those slogans on wednesday, at a military celebration: he wants to improve his living conditions, professionalize the Army to the point that it stops depending on the young recruits who do their mandatory military service to become a better paid force with better studies. He asked that the defense and finance ministers meet as soon as possible to review the budget and consider “a jump in the allocation of regular Colombian soldiers,” which, in his opinion, “could move towards the professionalization of the Army”.

The president believes that fighting “mafias” or multi-crime organizations, as he calls them, involves better living conditions for the military to keep them away from the temptation of corruption or alliances with powerful criminals. The men in illegal organizations are there for the money, “the dirty money,” the president said. He assured that a young man can receive a salary of two million pesos in the powerful gang called Clan del Golfo, while a private soldier, who provides compulsory military service, earns 400,000 pesos a month. “Unfortunately, today he has to face a young man who receives five times more from the other side, defending the illicit economy, and that cannot be,” he added.

Criticism of the government’s security policy —which, as the Defense Minister recently explained, prioritizes total peace or going after criminal entrepreneurs instead of their bases— does not come from the active military, who are prohibited from participating in politics. . That is why it is not possible to know whether or not they are aligned with retired officers like John Marulanda, and up to now there has been no noise of sabers, similar pronouncements from active officers, nor rumors of movements in the barracks. Neither has there been a successful opposition against the Defense Minister, a well-known anti-corruption lawyer who the previous week emerged unscathed from a motion of no confidence in Congress: 115 votes supported him, against only 17 calling for his removal from office. Beyond what Marulanda said, a blow is not coming to the president.

“Coups d’état are resisted, and are defeated, with the mobilization of the people,” Petro said at an event on Thursday, who has spent weeks asking citizens to take to the streets to support his reforms. But so far he has only managed to get the most faithful to take to the streets, not for Colombians to demonstrate en masse in favor of the health or pension reform. If retired soldiers continue to threaten their government on the radio, in a country that prides itself on its long democratic tradition, perhaps Colombians will come out to protest. But not so much to support the reforms, but because phrases like Marulanda’s encourage the nightmares of those who do want the first left-wing government of Colombia to end when the Constitution says so, in 2026.

