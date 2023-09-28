Joe Biden speaks with a megaphone, this Tuesday in Bellville. Gustavo Petro speaks at the end of the march in support of his Government in Bogotá. REUTERS / EFE

The United States, the world’s leading economy, always serves as an excuse, for better or worse. And President Gustavo Petro must have thought something like this a few days ago when, in the midst of criticism for his support for the pro-Government marches this Wednesday, he saw his American counterpart, Joe Biden, with a megaphone in his hand. “We presidents must lead social mobilization to achieve the transformations that the world requires,” he tweeted, excited by Biden’s presence at a motor strike in Michigan. The event, although unusual in the United States, bears little or no resemblance to the events that Petro carried out this Wednesday in Bogotá. Beyond the fact that every act is political and that both presidents wore a black cap – Biden from the UAW union and Petro from the Presidency – the differences in the facts prevent any parallelism.

Direct policy and indirect policy

To think that Biden went to the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike on Tuesday, the most powerful and influential union in the United States, against General Motors, Ford and Stellantis just to support the workers may sound too simplistic. No act of a politician, much less of a president, is ever left to chance. The Democrat, already immersed in a campaign for his re-election, decided to break his normal activity to participate in a subversive and unusual act for an American president with which, in addition to surprising, he seeks to gather new support, especially when the UAW has not yet asked for no one to vote in the 2024 elections. Biden, at no time, asked for it directly and did not even mention anything beyond the workers’ fight for better wages. “Stay firm. “You deserve a considerable raise and other benefits,” he told them. Fifteen minutes later, the president had disappeared from a picket that, with his presence, went around the world.

If Biden sought the opportunity of the strike to engage in politics, Petro created the mobilization to give himself support. If Biden supported a union fight against private companies, Petro provided a line of defense for himself. This Wednesday’s marches in Colombia were called “for life”, the new mantra of the Colombian president to refer to a happy, sustainable and egalitarian future that depends on the political change that his Government can make in the country. Although the mobilization was born from the education union, FECODE, the Government never had the slightest intention of staying on the sidelines. Petro’s presence as a culmination in Bogotá was planned from the first moment and throughout the week the participation of the bases of Petrism and the traditional support of the president were encouraged from the official accounts of the Government, which even financed a concert in the square in which the president spoke.

The attorney general had requested that the national marches not serve as a “platform to promote any candidacy,” taking into account that the local and regional elections are next October 29. Although in Bogotá, Gustavo Bolívar, candidate of the Historical Pact, participated in the mobilization, Petro maintained that he only did the same thing that Biden had done a few hours before: “A prosecutor here says that I cannot go to the march called by the workers. Look what happens in the United States.”

Organization and skydiving

The White House acted in ninja mode. Before an event he had scheduled in San Francisco, the president landed in Detroit and headed, in the middle of an immense security caravan, to a location that had not been revealed by the White House. Within minutes, Biden was picketing a General Motors distribution center in Wayne County, where with a megaphone and a union cap, standing on a discreet wooden platform, he encouraged the impressed workers. for his presence. The result, beyond the anger of the companies mentioned, was described as historic. “This is a historic moment: the first time a sitting US president has joined the picket lines,” the UAW president said excitedly.

In Colombia nothing was left to chance. Ministers, president and vice president spread the importance of filling the streets during the previous days. Even from the Government, the designs of the t-shirts that the protesters were invited to wear were disseminated. Whoever marched in Bogotá knew that in the end they would listen to Petro, and although his presence was questioned at the last minute, the president gave a political speech surrounded by people on a stage that did not lack detail, with a sound system ready to entertain attendees with the concert of various musical groups.

Defend the Government or fight for yourselves

What in the case of Biden could be defined as words of encouragement to the strikers – “Now they are doing incredibly well.” [a las empresas]. And guess what: it should go incredibly well for you too” – in Petro’s it is more fair to talk about speech. For 40 minutes, the Colombian president asked those gathered to maintain the mobilization in defense of the Government: “The strategy is to mobilize the people, mobilize and mobilize. “Wanting to defend life is to defend change, that is why this mobilization is intended to defend the reforms that have been presented.” And that was, in essence, the reason for these marches, which Petro says he attended in support of some workers who took to the streets to support him. “Petro, friend, the people are with you,” they chanted in Bogotá, so far from the cries of Detroit: “Without an agreement there are no wheels! “No pay, no parts!”

