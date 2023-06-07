The marches promoted and called by President Gustavo Petro to show popular support and bathe the masses just when he is facing the worst crisis of his 10-month presidency have shown ardor. After two weeks of political crisis, he managed to show that he is not alone. He himself said it, in those words and speaking of himself in the third person, during a speech on an improvised platform in a narrow area of ​​the emblematic Carrera Séptima, at the entrance to Plaza de Bolívar, in the historic heart of Bogotá: “Petro is not alone.”

Hundreds of Colombians participated in the march. Nathalia Angarita

In his speech, broadcast by the public media system RTCV and before hundreds of followers, the president reiterated the request to go out to demand that Congress approve the three social reforms that are stalled, to the health, pension and labor. But he also announced two new reforms, which he would present the following semester, to the higher education system and public services. He also reiterated his thesis that there is a “soft coup” underway against him.

“Petro, friend, the people are with you”, those present interrupted several times during his speech. Surrounded by several of his ministers and Vice President Francia Márquez, the president also mentioned that his mandate is one of fighting impunity. He announced that he will present a “short list against impunity” for the future attorney general, as a replacement for his political rival, Francisco Barbosa.

The march began around 9:30 in the morning in the Bogotá National Park. There, in the back of the marchers, was the Minister of Labor, Gloria Inés Ramírez, who leads the labor and pension reforms. “Today we face a big offensive against the reforms, and we call for balance and respect,” she said. At the head of the protesters was Petrista senator Wilson Arias, who from a CGT union central truck launched harangues such as: “We want to tell the prosecutor to get out! Get out! Get out.” People responded with cheers and applause.

The protesters are largely public officials and trade unionists, students from the public technical education entity, SENA, and people from the indigenous and Afro-Colombian movements, especially from I am because we are, the platform of Vice President Francia Márquez.

