In a luxury hotel located on top of a hill, from where you can see all of Caracas, peace talks between Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN), the last remaining guerrilla group in Latin America, began on Monday. Among the negotiators chosen by President Gustavo Petro are some of his most trusted people, politicians who have been militants on the left all their lives, but also soldiers with conservative positions and even a figure representing the right who has historically opposed to peace processes. With a very eclectic table, with which he aspires to create consensus in society, Petro seeks to reintegrate into civilian life an armed group that has been at war for half a century. Seven previous presidents failed in the attempt.

The head of the negotiators is an old friend of the president, Otty Patiño, a former M-19 guerrilla, a formation in which Petro himself was a member. He is seconded by two important figures from the left, senators Iván Cepeda and María José Pizarro. Those were the first names that were made known and many thought that it was a table that was too progressive, that it did not represent all the sensibilities of the country. However, one of the president’s obsessions is that this disarmament does not fracture Colombia in the way that the peace treaty with the FARC did, which was opposed by the Colombian right. For this reason, he has included José Félix Lafaurie, the representative of the ranchers and landowners, the segment with which the rise of paramilitarism has always been associated. Including him, the result of the negotiation covers a Colombia that until now was suspicious of this type of process.

In addition, it has included businessmen by choosing Rosmery Quintero, president of the union of small industrialists, as negotiator. Even more important, the military has not been left out of the negotiation either. Petro insinuated that he did not want uniformed men at the tables, but at the moment of truth he has chosen two —Orlando Romero Reyes and Álvaro Matallana— and four more as observers. Matallana is the son of a very famous general who participated in the taking of Marquetalia —the military operation against peasants that led to the creation of the FARC—, but at the same time he was a progressive who insisted that the Colombian army build bridges and dedicate itself to to civic tasks, one of Petro’s ideas to transform the army. All of this has been highlighted by the peace commissioner, Danilo Rueda, at the press conference to set up the negotiations this Monday, stating that in the government delegation “There are retired soldiers… there are sectors of the economy that are important for the country.”

Pragmatism

Your government has shown enormous pragmatism in these first months. The Armed Forces have a lot of power in Colombia, harvested during decades of war in the interior of the country. The military commanders were against the coming to power of Petro, whom they saw as the enemy. If they oppose it, the process would be much more difficult and the ELN could feel unprotected when it handed over its weapons. Precisely, one of the successes of the peace with the FARC was to integrate the military in the negotiation.

The ELN is not as powerful as the FARC once was, which waged direct war with the Colombian government. Their military presence is strong in three territories, where they exercise authority. They are, in fact, a parallel state. The group was created by a handful of young Colombian students dazzled by the Cuban revolution. Behind it were also some members of liberation theology, so it has strong Catholic roots. The ELN went through a profound crisis that almost led to its disappearance, but a Spanish priest from a small town in Zaragoza, Manuel Pérez, rescued and revitalized it in the 1980s.

Over time it has become an organization that is difficult to classify, with more than 2,300 fighters. The old commanders were very idealistic, but the young people who have replaced them in recent years are more realistic and have resorted to crime to finance themselves. The Government has released three ELN prisoners to participate in the talks and has withdrawn the search and arrest warrants for another 17.

Getting the ELN to become a political party is just the beginning of what Petro calls total peace, which means ending all the armed groups in the country. A daunting task in a place like Colombia, which has been superimposing one conflict on another throughout its history. With these negotiations in Caracas, the government wants the guerrillas to hand over their weapons, but the next step is for drug traffickers and criminals of all kinds to do so. They will be offered sentence reductions, non-extradition to the United States and other benefits that have not yet been finalized. But before entering those depths, it is time to come to terms with the ELN, something that will not be easy or fast. Its commander, Antonio García, has made some objections to total peace because he feels equated with common criminals.

The two delegations have been assigned different meal times and access to the pool and sauna at the Humboldt Hotel. There will be no hallway discussions or proposals from behind. The guerrillas have an obsession for everything to be done with light and stenographers. It is at the negotiating tables that the last living guerrilla on the continent will have to come to an end.

