In the second major crisis in his ministerial office in less than a year in office (he took office in August), the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced the replacement of eight of the 19 ministers in his government.

Among the folders that underwent changes are the Treasury, where Ricardo Bonilla replaces José Antonio Ocampo; Agriculture, with Jhenifer Mojica Flórez replacing Cecilia López; and from the Interior, with the entry of Luis Fernando Velasco in the position previously held by Alfonso Prada.

At the end of February, Petro had already changed three ministers, including Education, Alejandro Gaviria, who had criticized the health reform, which aims to strengthen primary care and bring medical care to the so-called “abandoned territories”.

The new changes stem from the difficulties the government has faced in advancing its reforms (including health) in the Colombian Legislative and, according to the local press, include the departure of moderate ministers, coming from parties that are no longer part of the governing coalition, for the benefit of names further to the left. Some have already worked with Petro when he was mayor of Bogotá (2012-2015).

The Health portfolio, the sector whose reform was one of the reasons for the ministerial changes, also underwent changes, with Guillermo Alfonso Jaramillo replacing Carolina Corcho. The new minister was Bogotá’s Health Secretary during Petro’s administration in the Colombian capital.

“Today, a new office is being built, which will help consolidate the government’s program, a program that will be the basis of a national, frank and sincere agreement to continue working at the service of communities throughout the country”, said the president in communicated.

The opposition claimed that the changes indicate a radicalization of the Petro government. Deputy Andrés Forero told Semana magazine’s YouTube channel that the president sought to eliminate names of parties that were part of his coalition that were critical of health reform.

“The government seeks to explode these parties, seek deinstitutionalization and thus approach parliamentarians individually. I feel that President Petro is becoming radicalized, he is returning to govern only with the people who accompanied him in the Bogotá City Hall”, said Forero.

“In addition, he is repeating a pattern that already occurred in the city hall, which was a constant change, in this case, in the secretariats. And the truth is that I think that, with this, the Colombians end up losing”, argued the opposition deputy.