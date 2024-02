Leftist Gustavo Petro. president of Colombia, spoke during the World Security Conference in Munich, Germany, last week | Photo: Carlos Ortega/EFE

Colombian President Gustavo Petro blamed his predecessor, Iván Duque, and the United States for the migration crisis faced in Venezuela, ignoring the dictatorial scenario imposed by Nicolás Maduro in the country.

The left-wing leader stated, during his participation in the first panel of the World Security Conference, in Munich, on Saturday (17), that the economic blockade implemented by Donald Trump, when he was in charge of the White House at the time, was “what produced Venezuelan migration in millions”.

Petro also accused former president Iván Duque of the mass migration out of Caracas. “The immediate impoverishment of the population produced emigration. Women and young people have been humiliated in our countries and now migrants are marching in their millions towards the United States. The deeply mistaken policy of Duque and Trump has created a new actor of violence that explodes in all American societies,” said the Colombian president.

Still during the speech, the leftist president said he will make a change in this policy. “Colombia is interested in seeing Venezuelan society living in peace, in deep democracy and returning to economic and social well-being,” he stated, without mentioning the political persecution orchestrated by Chavismo in the neighboring country. “The blockade must be lifted and there must be free elections in Venezuela,” he added.

Petro finally announced that his government will open “public universities free of charge to young Colombians and Venezuelans residing in Colombia” and said that he expects support from the United States with “financial assistance to sustain this program” in order to combat the mass exodus .