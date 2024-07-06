Gustavo Petro, about to begin the second part of his mandate, has decided to have a confrontational attitude with the press. The president feels attacked from many sides, and the reality is that it is not just a feeling. Most of the media criticize him whatever he does and in some cases assume the role of the opposition instead of carrying out journalistic oversight. On social networks, things are not going much better. Despite the fact that the trolls of Petrismo for its aggressiveness and constancy, the debate in X, for example, is mostly against him. The main opinion leaders dedicate dozens of tweets to him, which he sometimes responds to. The public debate in the country revolves around what Petro says and does from early in the morning, as it once happened with Donald Trump in the United States. However, all those tons of information rarely turn out to be favorable to him. These days, an episode of his private life has been aired that has been trending, also outside Colombia. In some way, it can be said that the tenants of the Casa de Nariño, the neoclassical palace that serves as the presidential residence, have lost the story that they managed to create during the campaign and that led them to enter through this door.

In just one week, the president has directly confronted some of the country’s best-known journalists. They have responded that they feel threatened by his invectives and fiery rhetoric, which puts a president who, in the opposition, complained about the persecution of those who think differently from those in power in a very uncomfortable position. In passing, he has attacked the organization that seeks to protect all journalists in the country, the Foundation for Press Freedom (FLIP), which has received a wave of support. Petro has handled with little skill an issue that he did not necessarily have against him. Journalists had questioned the honorability of his number twoLaura Sarabia, for the alleged business dealings that her brother allegedly conducted under the protection of the Casa de Nariño.

Rather than solid investigations, these questions were based on rumors that had been circulating for months. Sarabia received a request in the form of questions that could be considered, in part, a way of pouring out a veiled accusation. They walked a fine line between investigation and opinion. The issue generated a lot of noise, but Sarabia responded concisely to each of these questions on Thursday. He denied all the accusations and challenged journalists to present evidence. The ball is now in the court of those who claim that Andrés Sarabia, the brother, is linked to corruption issues. That firm and clear attitude could have been maintained by the president himself almost from the first day, but instead he started a dialectical war in which he has every chance of losing. He accused María Jimena Duzán, an occasional contributor to this newspaper, and Vicky Dávila, director of the magazine. Weekof practicing “Mossad journalism” – a reference to Israel’s intelligence and espionage agency. That’s where FLIP came in because Petro, from the throne, was pointing the finger, with the danger that entails.

Petro has not always had this belligerent attitude. During his campaign he surrounded himself with two people who knew how to handle dealing with the press: political advisor Antoni Gutiérrez-Rubí and his campaign manager, Armando Benedetti. Benedetti put several young journalists at the service of the candidate who showed a very friendly side to Petro and normalized relations with radio stations and newspapers. At one point, he was a candidate for use, not a latent threat to the country as they wanted to make him seem from the inside. establishmentwhich controls the most relevant publications in the country. Benedetti has contact and a fluid relationship with the main communicators, the most influential opinion leaders. At the same time, Gutiérrez-Rubí structured the story and knew how to transmit it to foreign correspondents. He organized meetings with The New York Times, CNN, The Washington Postwith this newspaper itself.

But neither of them are in the Palace anymore, for different reasons. Information became more inaccessible through the press office. Journalists had to contact ministers, advisors, and congressmen directly. The idea spread that one had to shield oneself from the media and report with press releases that usually do not have much reach. Some officials went so far as to say that they did not like “talking to journalists.” This paranoid attitude has played some bad tricks on the president. He is recognized for his intellectual depth and for the elaboration of complex and accurate diagnoses of the country he governs, but when he speaks of the press he usually cites Joseph Goebbels and the Nazis, very common references.

However, in the last week there are also signs of a change of attitude. The Interior Ministry has been entrusted to Juan Fernando Cristo, a politician of consensus who has the task of reaching a national agreement, even if this leads to his desire for a Constituent Assembly. Suddenly the Government’s discourse is moderated and this will reduce the tension and the acrimony and, perhaps, this attitude can permeate its relations with the press.

