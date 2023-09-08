Juan Fernando Petro and his brother, Gustavo Petro, president of Colombia, the house that the president has in Chía, north of Bogotá. rss

Gustavo Petro has identified the external enemy. It is, according to him, a business and media power that generates a climate of opinion against him, whatever he does. He establishment -another way to name it- has the ability to manage the conversation and change the perceptions of what is happening in reality. Petro looks at himself in the mirror of his colleague Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish president, for whom they had organized the funeral before the last elections, the polls considered it finished. The polls were not able to detect what was moving under the radar, outside of what is considered public opinion. That blind spot is the one that, they believe in the Government, the external enemy uses to undermine Petro in its day to day. Among the officials of the Casa de Nariño there is a general consensus about this thesis. What the president did not count on, nor anyone around him, is the internal adversary, with friendly fire, with volcanic anger and the accusations of his blood.

The most accurate blows that have been dealt to Petro in his first year in power come from his closest people. The last to create a gratuitous controversy around him has been Juan Fernando, his younger brother, the same one who in the campaign did everything possible so that he was not elected president – it is understood that involuntarily -. John Ferdinand participated in a weekly reporting program called The Informants and said this:

“When we were young, we were very funny people. When adolescence began there was a brutal change both in him and in me. My dad took us to the psychologist and the psychologist said that we have that autism syndrome… Asperberger (Asperger meant)… There are times when we can be with 10,000 people, but suddenly we’re not there. Even if we are physically Gustavo’s case is even more intense than mine.

After the revelation, he says more about his brother:

“He inhabits his own universe that is in his head,” he explains as he circles his finger in the air. Sometimes the world doesn’t exist out there, and his ability… because even he’s not smart, from my perspective he’s a genius… that sets him apart from the average person. It is not because he is conceited or arrogant or proud, but because of the condition itself.

The news spread quickly with a loud headline: the president has Asperger’s. The media used him to make sense of many of the dysfunctions they see in him. They treated him as if he were a limiting disability that called into question his suitability for the role. But Asperger’s is not a disease, but a condition, and whoever has it can lead a “full and meaningful” life, as the Universidad de los Andes has written these days on account of the public debate. It can be said that Petro has led a significant life. He was very soon a guerrilla-activist, later a brilliant congressman – that is recognized even by his enemies -, he became mayor of Bogotá and with that impulse he became the first left-wing president of the modern Colombian era. Los Andes also refers to the attacks by Ingrid Betancourt, an old friend of Petro’s, who doubts that she can be in office, since, according to her, the president suffers from chronic depression. The university maintains that the political attacks that are made against a person referring to these issues only “inadequately instrument aspects related to human dignity.”

Nicolás Petro, to the left of his father, the day he celebrated the electoral victory in Bogotá, in June 202. Fernando Vergara (AP)

So Petro has had to deny in a short time that he suffers from depression and that he is Asperger, without being judged for that. Juan Fernando himself rectified the following day, saying that his statements had been taken out of context ―something difficult to believe watching the interview on television―. Petro also reacted by blaming the press for having misinterpreted his words – a recurring departure from the president, who sees the enemy in the media. “The president is not sick,” Juan Fernando concluded, although Asperger’s, we insist, is not a disease. Petro insisted on X’s account of him: “There are things that I no longer understand in the relationship between the press and my family. But this blew me away. Something is wrong with my brother. I have never been diagnosed with Asperger syndrome. It is impossible that we were diagnosed with this syndrome when we were children because this disease only began to be diagnosed in 1994, I was 34 years old, and it ceased to be in diagnostic treatises in 2013, because science rejected it as a specific disease.” . The “something is wrong with my brother” hangs in the air like the reproach of a younger brother who, for a few doses of prominence, is capable of saying anything. Juan Fernando does not wear the long shadow of his older brother well.

But it was not the only issue in which he screwed up. In that same interview, he implies that his visits to prisons to propose to drug traffickers and those convicted of corruption that they join his brother’s total peace during the campaign had earned him a million votes for the current president in Urabá Antioqueño, the Magdalena Medio and Norte de Santander, which had been essential for victory. Vicky Dávila, the director of the magazine Week, he immediately wondered if that was true: “It is urgent that President Gustavo Petro respond to the country for what his brother Juan Fernando Petro confesses. He assures that from prison they gave him “a million and a half votes” and in areas where the current president had never obtained votes. Were you elected from the prisons by the Pacto de La Picota? More ammunition for the opposition on account of the verbose Juan Fernando. It turns out that this data as verified by Yann Basset, it was false. In those regions his rival, Rodolfo Hernández, doubled Petro’s votes (875,000 compared to 420,00), so it is clear that what Juan Fernando said was a fallacy.

Petro is showered with spikes from his family. The most important case is that of Nicolás Petro, his eldest son, who is being investigated by the prosecution for receiving money from dubious characters to enter his father’s campaign accounts. Nicolás kept part of that money and bought a house. It was Day Vásquez, his ex-wife, who revealed the plot. The matter has distanced a father and a son who already had a difficult relationship -Petro did not raise him with his mother, he formed another family-. His has been the biggest scandal the president has had to deal with so far. He tried to see him in the prosecutor’s bunker, but Nicolás refused to see him. However, a few weeks ago Petro visited him at his house in Barranquilla. They talked about the son that Nicolás was expecting with his new partner who, by the way, had just been born. His name is Luka Samuel. When it became known that both he and Juan Fernando were being investigated by the authorities, Petro said that he was leaving the case in the hands of justice and that he was not going to intervene. He put the role of president ahead of him to that of brother and father.

Laura Sarabia and Armando Benedetti. Santiago Mesa/Camilo Rozo

Petro’s problem is not limited to his family. On the campaign trail, he formed a triumvirate with Armando Benedetti, a shrewd politician who won him many votes on Colombia’s Caribbean coast, and Benedetti’s personal assistant, Laura Sarabia. They toured Colombia with a private plane in search of a climate of support that would elevate him to the presidency. The three of them spent 16 hours a day together. Sarabia and Benedetti were killing for the candidate, who in months would be the president. When the time came, he placed Sarabia in the office next to her, naming her chief of staff. Benedetti, who was dragging several legal cases, was sent much further, to Caracas, as ambassador. The relationship between Sarabia and Benedetti deteriorated due to his jealousy and they began a secret war that ended with the revelation of a babysitter who worked for both of them that she had undergone a polygraph and had her phone tapped by illegal tapping. . The conflict escalated to become a national issue that generated a crisis in the Government. Petro was forced to remove both of them from her – she has now been restored to another relevant position – with all the pain of her heart. Again, her problems arose from inside her, from the womb of her executive.

The enemy, Petro thinks, lurks out there, ready to shake his government, not to let it advance and impede its reforms. But he should be even more attentive to those around him, those who spend time with him on a day-to-day basis. On more than one occasion, the president has said that power is a poison that drives those who hold it mad, as if they were putting on the One Ring of Sauron. He creates little Napoleons that confuse the path. That could be Petro’s kryptonite.

