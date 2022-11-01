The Colombian Association of Professional Soccer Players (acolfutpro) reported that the Ministry of Labor has decided to revoke the decision made last July to file the complaint filed by said association with the alleged refusal to negotiate by the Colombian Football Federation (FCF) and Dimayor.

In that sense, he ordered to reopen the administrative investigation against these entities.

Investigation of the Federation and Dimayor

In Resolution 4252 issued this week, it can be read that, after proving the violation of the right to due process, the office ordered “to revoke Resolution No. 2772 of July 18, 2022 in its entirety” and that as a consequence of the above ” order to continue with the administrative investigation for the alleged refusal to negotiate by the COLOMBIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION and the MAJOR DIVISION OF COLOMBIAN FOOTBALL, observing the constitutional framework, the constitutionality block, with the treaties ratified by Colombia» in relation to the right to collective bargaining.

This was also confirmed by Edwin Palma Egea, deputy minister of labor relations of the current government, through a video posted on the entity’s account.

“This Ministry will guarantee the due process of the parties and will review the International Agreements and the Constitution to make a decision”is read on the Twitter of the Ministry of Labor.

Acolfutpro’s requests

Acolfutpro presented in September 2019 a list of demands to the FCF and Dimayor to regulate football activity.

Among the requests were the regulation of the calendar and rest periods, in which they requested that the tournaments not end after December 10; agree on the Player’s Statute, the Disciplinary Code and the single minute of the employment contract, and the realization of a Women’s League with a duration that would give the soccer players job stability.

In addition, they requested complementary health policies, to respect the 72 hours of rest, not to schedule games in cities with high temperatures before 5 pm

Other requests were the participation in television rights, an annual match of the Colombian National Team in favor of Acolfutpro, two annual meetings with the members of the male and female teams in their place of concentration, the arrangement of a number of tickets for the matches of the local tournament and the national teams and a protocol against discrimination, workplace harassment and gender violence.

