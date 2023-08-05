The first thing that President Gustavo Petro does when he arrives at the fairgrounds in Sincelejo, Sucre, is take out his cell phone and take a photo of the thousands of men and women who came to the place from different regions of the Colombian Caribbean coast to participate in a peasant popular assembly. It is sunset on Thursday, August 3. The photo of the crowd that applauds him with songs such as “Petro, friend, the people are with you” is the first public reaction given by the president after his son Nicolás told the Prosecutor’s Office, a few hours before, that the presidential campaign of his father had received money illegally. “This is how the peasant people in Sincelejo, Sucre, receive me. The people will always be superior to their leaders, ”Petro writes on his Twitter account with the image of the coliseum full of people who support him.

Accompanied by six of his ministers, the president signs the decree that reactivates the national agrarian reform system, created almost 30 years ago, in Law 160 of 1994, but which had not been applied by any of the five presidents who have passed since then. The objective of the system is that all the apparatus of the Executive —ministries, administrative departments, territorial agencies— have as a common horizon the policies of distribution and development of the land for the benefit of the peasants. In dialogue with EL PAÍS, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Marta Carvajalino, explains that the decree makes it possible to align, for example, the road construction policy of the Ministry of Transportation with that of access to schools and universities in rural areas of the Education portfolio and that of public hospitals and priority care in the health sector. All based on agrarian reform. “It is a political message for the country and for the rest of the cabinet: the transformation of the countryside is in everyone’s hands,” says Carvajalino.

After the signing of the decree, the Government delivers 174 title deeds for more than 220 hectares of land to peasant victims of violence in the region. “Here what is in question is whether we change Colombia. My son will see. What I can recommend is that, from dignity, tell the truth, that he never kneel to the executioner. But here we have to govern ”, says the president in his speech. The message is clear: the government will go ahead with the social reforms despite the political storm unleashed by the statements of Nicolás Petro Burgos, who grew up near there, in the neighboring department of Córdoba. “With the agrarian reform, the landowner wins because he becomes richer and the peasant wins because he can produce on fertile land,” explains the president after speaking about the peace agreement with the ELN, his son’s accusations against the campaign and the shortlist to elect the next prosecutor.

Petro accompanied by his six ministers after the signing of the decree. NATHALIA ANGARITA

“Today we must move forward, and moving forward means carrying out the agrarian reform. The land will be for those who work it”, says Petro to applause. His words resonate with force before thousands of peasants who hope that this government will fulfill the promise of a more dignified life, especially in one of the regions that lived through the agrarian struggle most strongly from the 60s to the 80s. of the 20th century. One of the rural women attending the event, who waited for the president for sunny hours, told EL PAÍS: “This is the Government of the oppressed, of the poor. I don’t have land, but with the agrarian reform I can have a plot, put it to produce and feed my children”. That desire is the same as that of millions of peasant victims of forced displacement who had to flee their land to save their lives and now hope that the agrarian reform will help them recover a little of what was once theirs.

Héctor José Mendoza, leader of the National Association of Rural Users (ANUC), was also in the assembly and listened to President Petro with hope. “In 2005 I had to be displaced from my land in the Montes de María. I lost everything. At 11 pm the paramilitaries arrived and ran us out. He comes walking with my children to Sincelejo. For a while I had to sell tickets on the street to bring something to eat for the family”, recalls Mendoza in conversation with EL PAÍS. To this day, almost 20 years later, he has no house and no land. “Agrarian reform is our last chance. If we do not succeed with this government that has denounced those who displaced us, we will never succeed, ”he says with optimism and resignation. Every time Petro finishes a sentence of his speech, Mendoza claps his hands and shouts excitedly. His dream of having a piece of land to farm again is stronger than the news of the illegal financing of the president’s campaign.

Petro knows very well what his words produce in the thousands of peasants who listen to him: “The president will not stop being the son of a popular family. He will fight until his breath reaches him to defend the weakest, ”he says in the third person about himself. It seems that for a moment he forgets that a scandal has just broken out in Bogotá that is shaking the stability of his government. And he continues explaining the methodology of the reform: “We tell the 5,000 large landowners of fertile land in Colombia that they sell us half of their hectares. The Government will allocate 5 billion pesos each year to buy these lands. We will buy them at market value.”

Petro’s idea is to buy 500,000 hectares of unproductive land from ranchers in 2024, hand it over to farmer associations and cooperatives so that they plant food there and that this helps Colombia become the agri-food power that it has promised since the campaign. “With the agrarian reform, Colombia will be richer because it will be able to feed itself and that is the fundamental basis of peace,” insists the president. And he concludes: “Here, from Sincelejo, I can say it freely: we have a business to do in which we all win and the government is willing.” He refers to the purchase of land that, according to him, will further enrich landowners, improve the lives of poor peasants and build food security and peace in the territories. “I await the list of landowners who say they are willing to sell us half of their land. Let it be known in all corners of Sucre. We no longer need weapons or death, we simply need to reach an agreement for agrarian reform”.

Petro supporters during the Popular Campesino Assembly, in Sincelejo. NATHALIA ANGARITA

The Minister of Agriculture and host of the event, Jhenifer Mojica, acknowledges in her speech that handing over land to peasants is a first step, but it is not enough for the reform to meet its objective. “Then comes the ordering of water, the delivery of seeds, technology and food production.” She explains that it is not possible for a third of the Colombian population to endure hunger when there are more than 42 million hectares of agricultural frontier. “We want the peasant to have land and produce it and live with dignity. This is a 21st century agrarian reform to end hunger, an agrarian reform of peace”. A reform to land Petro’s promise to put change in Colombia.

