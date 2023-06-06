The scandal surrounding the government of Colombian President Gustavo Petro has added more details in recent days. Local media published a series of audios in which the former ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, was heard talking about alleged illegal financing of the president’s campaign. Petro came out to defend the government against him and claims to be innocent of all the accusations. However, the controversy threatens to affect his reformist agenda. We analyze it.
