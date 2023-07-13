President Gustavo Petro and his two predecessors, Iván Duque and Juan Manuel Santos, celebrated this Thursday the ruling in the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in favor of Colombia. “Great victory”, declared the current president on the court’s decision to deny Nicaragua’s claim to extend its continental shelf. The current case, which began in 2013, had generated concern in the two governments prior to Petro’s. After the new ruling, Duque has reiterated that Colombia should not abide by another sentence that is partially adverse to it and Santos has emphasized that it is the end of “the litigation before the ICJ”, which began in 2001 with a first demand for the sovereignty of the archipelago of San Andrés and Providencia.

“With this ruling, we hope to close the border dispute and focus on bringing sustainable development to our archipelago,” has remarked on social networks the president of Colombia, who will travel to San Andrés to celebrate the news. Beyond the current litigation, two other processes in The Hague have been part of an even larger confrontation: the one that began in 2001 and another that also began in 2013. The ruling in the first case, in 2012, had especially concerned the Colombian islands. In the Caribbean sea. Then, the ICJ recognized the sovereignty of the South American country over the archipelago, but granted Nicaragua a greater extension of surrounding maritime zones than it already had. This produced tensions that have not yet been resolved and that will remain outside the ICJ.

Duque, for his part, celebrated the court’s decision and congratulated the team that defended Colombia during his Government (2018-2022). “They distorted Nicaragua’s arguments in its absurd claim of an extended continental shelf,” said on Twitter. However, he reiterated that the country must maintain the position of not applying the “unfair ruling” of 2012, because it is adverse in terms of the maritime area. “You must not cede a millimeter of territory,” he stressed. Already on Wednesday, hours before the sentence, he had questioned the authority of the ICJ and had insinuated that Colombia should ignore the ruling if it was favorable to Nicaragua: “Our borders can only be modified through a boundary treaty, ratified by the Congress of the Republic. A diplomatic tension in defense of our sovereignty is preferable to giving up homeland territory”.

Santos and the chancellor of his two administrations (2010-2018), María Angela Holguín, also claimed “the triumph” of the South American country. “This closes a long chapter in the recent history of Colombia, that of the litigation before the ICJ. These put the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina, their people and their needs, at the center of the national conversation,” they said in a statement. The Government of Santos was the one that denounced the Pact of Bogotá in 2012 and removed the country from the jurisdiction of the Court, after the first sentence. The problem for Colombia, however, was that Nicaragua filed the third lawsuit a few days before the loss of jurisdiction of the court took effect.

The Vice President of Colombia, Francia Márquez, has highlighted that the decision benefits the Raizal community of the archipelago of San Andrés, Providencia and Santa Catalina: “This opens the way to focus on improving living conditions [de este pueblo]”. The Raizal fishermen, of Afro-Caribbean and Protestant origin, had expressed their concern about the environmental damage that could be caused by the potential exploitation of resources that Nicaragua would carry out on its continental shelf. In addition, they had denounced that the previous processes generated difficulties to fish in areas that historically belonged to them and that are now under the jurisdiction of the Central American country.

