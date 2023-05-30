Although two weeks ago he denounced a possible conspiracy by the military to overthrow him, Gustavo Petro now maintains that a soft coup is being carried out that affects his formation in Congress, the Historical Pact. Petro thus questions the decision of the Council of State to annul the election of one of the key men to carry out his reforms, Roy Barreras, due to double militancy, and the possible suspension of several more congressmen that weakens his position in the Camera. Petro observes movements in the Deep State, the operation of covert power groups, which do not allow the change that he proposed when he came to power to advance.

“By the way, have you noticed that they are taking away the votes of the Congressmen of the Historical Pact by suspending them with administrative orders? In other words, they are de facto changing the political representation in Congress that the people elected. They took away from the Pact the presidency of Congress and now its votes. It’s the soft hit,” Petro wrote on Twitter. Some allied congressmen such as representative María Fernanda Carrascal showed her support. Ten days ago, Senator Piedad Córdoba already used the term to refer to the constant obstacles that the president encounters.

In addition to the annulment of Barreras’ election, last week the Council of State -the highest court of public administration- knocked down the appointment of comptroller Carlos Hernández Rodríguez due to administrative errors in Congress. These decisions cannot be revoked. It also happens to others who are in the crosshairs of justice, such as David Racero, María José Pizarro and Wilson Arias for the same reason as Barreras, the double militancy. Pizarro has a relevant role in the Petro government, she is one of the main negotiators at the table with the ELN, and Racero is president of the Chamber, a very active ally of change. In their place the next ones enter the lists, but these have much less political weight.

The opposition reacted immediately. He again accused Petro of not respecting the separation of powers. Paloma Valencia, a senator from the Democratic Center, Uribe’s party, said on social networks: “It is very serious that the president says that the Council of State is giving him a ‘soft coup’ for making decisions in accordance with the law.” “The president forgets his inauguration speech when he posed as a statesman and pointed out that he would respect the division of powers and the opposition. Neither the first nor the second has he done, ”added Senator David Luna, from the also opposition Cambio Radical.

Petro is convinced that there is a lot of resistance to his government from many sectors. The change, he has explained several times, is going to be more difficult than he thought. He believes that even such resistance came from within his own cabinet, when he appointed various ministers who came from other political sensibilities. This was the case of Alejandro Gaviria, a Minister of Education who spent a lot of time criticizing the health reform promoted by another colleague, or the prestigious economist José Antonio Ocampo, who wanted to curb the social spending demanded by his colleagues and himself. president.

The president has now decided to wage battle against his opponents, with the aim of encouraging his own to defend the Government: “If the changes take place, it will be because the people want it. As far as the people want. Not one meter more, not one meter less. As far as the people want.”

