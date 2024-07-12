President Gustavo Petro is aware that in Colombia the national football team is synonymous with unity. During the 90 minutes of the match, differences are forgotten. And he made this known through statements made from New York, where he spoke about the peace agreement before the UN Security Council. Before the media, he referred to another topic that is receiving the most attention from Colombians these days: the Copa América final, which the national team will play this Sunday against Argentina, and announced that the day after the match, Monday, July 15, will be a Civic Day.

“Let this day be for unity. We are approaching July 20. The Colombian National Team is a symbol of unity, not of violence, not of polarization. The Colombian flag is the flag of the unity of the Colombian people. So Monday, the day of victory, will be celebrated as a civic day that we think of as the day of unity of the Colombian people,” he said on Friday.

In Colombia, a Civic Day is “an ordinary working day” that “is declared when there are special circumstances in the country.” It only covers workers in public entities of national order, who have a non-working day. Private companies or institutions can opt for this same measure voluntarily, but the decree does not oblige them. However, Petro called for them to join in: “I would recommend that commissions of the working people dialogue with the businessmen and jointly enjoy the day of unity of the Colombian people,” said the president. Recently, the president had decreed another civic day: April 19, as an environmental measure, to reduce water consumption in Bogotá, the capital that has suffered rationing since the beginning of April, due to the low level of the reservoirs.

This is not the first time that a civic day has been declared in Colombia for football reasons. The most recent case was in 2014, when the national team qualified for the 2024 World Cup in Brazil, after 16 years away from the biggest football tournament. The country returned to the big leagues after an exciting 3-3 draw against Chile in Barranquilla, with a fierce comeback by Falcao García. The then president, Juan Manuel Santos, declared October 14 as Civic Day. César Gaviria had done the same on September 6, 1993, after the 5-0 thrashing that Colombia gave Argentina the day before in Buenos Aires.

