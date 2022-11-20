The first hundred days of the Government of Gustavo Petro, the first left-wing president that Colombia has, could not be celebrated this Tuesday as the president would have wanted. A strong winter wave has mistreated many municipalities in the country, leaving 300 dead, almost 6,000 homes destroyed and some 700,000 homeless.

The president was happy because during those first 100 days he had launched the development of many of the projects promised during the electoral campaign, demonstrating total consistency between the facts and the promises. Congress approved the promised Tax Reform, agreed to purchase 3 million hectares of land from the livestock sector to promote agrarian reform, land that will be delivered to peasants and will comply with the first point of the agreements agreed with the FARC. He also signed Law 418 that contemplates the legal framework of the long-awaited “total peace”, which will allow reopening negotiations with various dissidents, including the ELN (National Liberation Army) guerrilla, whose dialogue table will begin this Monday.

But death seems to be installed in Colombia, and if peace is negotiated, nature opens fire. The climate crisis has destroyed rural schools and colleges in more than 700 municipalities. The aid plans for all these populations became the most urgent thing for Petro, which will have to allocate some 580 million euros to recover only the educational infrastructure.

Convinced that Colombia has to be a world power of life, Petro seeks in his Government to establish the bases to achieve climate justice, which he has already proclaimed in various international forums, and social justice. The financing of the latter is found in the approval of the tax reform. According to the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, the reform will generate an additional 20 trillion Colombian pesos (almost 4,000 million euros) in 2023 for social investment, which will reach 26 trillion pesos in 2026, which will be invested in the social needs of the country, such as programs against hunger, and investing in education, health, housing and aqueducts for citizens who lack it. Obviously, people with higher incomes will pay more in rent and equity.

The oil and coal sectors will be the ones that will contribute the most resources. The income tax that the oil and coal companies will have will range between 10% the first year, 7.5% the second and 5% in the third.

As Petro himself has declared, the central axes of the reform are: income surtaxes for oil and coal exports; the adjustments to the simple tax regime that will favor the formalization of companies; taxes on the financial sector, sugary drinks and ultra-processed foods and a stimulus for exports from free zones. Bread, dairy products, sausages, are excluded from this tax. Likewise, there will be no effect on income or wealth for people who earn less than 13 million pesos a year, which is 98% of the population.

Uribe’s positive words



During these hundred days, Petro has managed to meet and even get positive statements from his most critical opponent, Álvaro Uribe, who said that “the president is being consistent with what he advanced during the campaign.” On paper, the government of the leftist leader exhibits a new style of respect for his detractors, which makes it possible to strengthen democracy while increasing the popularity of the president.

Perhaps the most critical of this government of the Historical Pact coalition are those who belong to the richest sectors, who for the first time will see how they will have to pay higher taxes that will allow them to finance investment expenses in the poorest population of the country. . But he is convinced that he has set in motion the housing improvement and health prevention programs, that the total peace law has been sanctioned, relations with Venezuela have been restored, that he has begun to deliver money transfers to mothers who are heads of Household with children under 18 years of age.

For Petro, the first of his three great challenges is to achieve total peace: «here, the second world power in terms of biodiversity, in one of the most beautiful countries on earth, let’s not kill each other, let’s not self-destruct as if it were drunkenness of life itself that leads us to raise arms, one against the other”, he recently stated. The second challenge is to build an economy without carbon, and through achieving a climate environment with clean energy, to be able to offer something to the world, which is his third wish. It sounds like a utopia, but during these 100 days, Gustavo Petro is managing to convince many of the Colombians to whom he did not offer so much confidence.