Colombian President Gustavo Petro has again distanced himself on Tuesday from the Latin American left most accused of human rights violations. He has not let pass that his Nicaraguan counterpart, Daniel Ortega, accused him on Monday of competing against Brazilian Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to “represent the Yankees in Latin America,” in reference to the intention of both South American leaders to mediate between the Venezuelan government and the opposition to seek a negotiated solution to the crisis. According to Petro, being considered a “lowlife” is preferable to having the accusations that the Sandinista leader has. “At least I do not drag the human rights of the people of my country and even less those of my comrades in arms and in the struggle against dictatorships,” the Colombian has remarked.

Until now, the confrontation between these two currents of the Latin American left had been between Ortega and Lula. The Central American had focused his criticism on Monday on the Brazilian, with whom he broke diplomatic relations a month ago. “If you want me to respect you, respect me, Lula. If you want the Bolivarian people to respect you, respect the victory of President Nicolás Maduro and don’t go groveling there,” said the Nicaraguan during a telematic summit of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America. Later, tangentially, he included his Colombian counterpart in a secondary place: “Poor Petro, poor Petro. I see him competing with Lula to see who will be the leader who will represent the Yankees in Latin America, that’s how I see Petro.”

The Venezuelan crisis has strengthened the ties between Petro and Lula over the past month. They have jointly asked the government of Nicolás Maduro to negotiate a solution with the opposition, led by María Corina Machado and Edmundo González. They insist that Chavismo must show the minutes certifying Maduro’s alleged victory that the National Electoral Council (CNE) announced on election night—the opposition has already presented documents showing a resounding triumph for González. They have not had much success. Maduro has ignored them or criticized them with some moderation while he has moved forward with the repression of protests. Likewise, proposals such as a transitional government and the holding of new elections have caused the rejection of the opposition. Mexico’s Andrés Manuel López Obrador, meanwhile, has participated in conversations with Petro and Lula but has sought a lower profile.

Ortega is one of the few leaders on the Latin American left who still defends Nicolás Maduro. He is part of a small group that includes Bolivia’s Luis Arce, Honduras’ Xiomara Castro and Cuba’s Miguel Díaz-Canel. All four are at the opposite pole to Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who has been the progressive leader most critical of Chavismo.

Old antagonisms

This is not the first time that Petro and Ortega, two former leftist guerrillas, have criticized each other. Unlike his moderation in referring to Maduro, the Colombian president has not spared criticism of the Nicaraguan’s authoritarian drift. In 2018, he already claimed that his counterpart had left behind the ideals of the Sandinista Revolution, which in 1979 ended the dictatorship of Anastasio Somoza. “Daniel Ortega is not leading a democratic revolution; on the contrary, by imposing neoliberal and conservative measures on his people, he is building a tyranny. The Sandinista dream is yet to be built,” declared Petro in December 2018, days before the end of a year marked by the repression of student protests.

The great confrontation between the two took place a year ago, when Ortega exiled hundreds of opponents and stripped them of their nationality. The Colombian government granted nationality to the writer and former vice president Sergio Ramírez, also a former member of the Sandinista Front. Later, the president showed solidarity with the poet and novelist Gioconda Belli during a visit to Chile and was blunt in his vocabulary against Ortega. “What a paradox! Here in Chile, I visit the homes of Chilean poets whose homes were raided and murdered by the dictatorship and Ortega does the same thing as Pinochet.” [dictador chileno entre 1974-1990]”, Petro said. His Nicaraguan counterpart, meanwhile, called him a “traitor.”

Maritime dispute

The tension between the leaders of the two countries has implications beyond the differences between the left in the region. Colombia and Nicaragua have been involved in a maritime dispute for years, in which both have scored victories before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). A ruling in 2012 ratified Colombia’s sovereignty over the San Andrés and Providencia archipelago, but granted Nicaragua 72,000 square kilometers of surrounding seas. Since then, the archipelago’s natives have complained that they have difficulties fishing in areas that historically belonged to them and are now under the jurisdiction of the Central American country. In 2022, another ruling declared that Bogotá had violated Managua’s sovereign rights by maintaining fishing and patrol activities in waters that were now Nicaraguan. The Court asked the two countries to reach an agreement to resolve their territorial disputes and avoid constant incidents at sea.

Both presidents opened up to the possibility of an agreement after the last ruling, which in mid-2023 denied Nicaragua’s claims to extend its continental shelf to overlap with the Colombian one. “If the Court has already ruled in their favor, [la semana pasada] and the Court has already ruled in our favor [en 2012]we already have the way to find a way to express this in an agreement, a decree,” Ortega declared. Petro, for his part, accepted the proposal to dialogue. “We will talk with Ortega about how we can make it so that the peoples of the Caribbean, the native peoples, can have the right to fish without being bothered,” the president stressed. However, the dialogues have not achieved concrete progress in the last year.

