Colombian President Gustavo Petro has compared libertarian presidential candidate Javier Milei to Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler after the presidential candidate criticized socialism.

Milei, who is running for the Casa Rosada for the Freedom Advances coalition, gave an interview to Colombian radio RCN this Tuesday (29), in which she wove harsh criticism against the left in Argentina.

In the interview, Milei stated that the “true Argentine disease” is socialism and attributed the country’s decline to the adoption of these ideas. The economist said that “socialism not only affects the economy, but also has negative impacts on the social and cultural aspects of life”.

For the candidate, socialism is a “disease of the spirit” and a “disease of the soul”. Milei did not mince words to condemn the socialists in the Colombian radio interview, even calling them “garbage” and “human excrement”.

The libertarian also addressed the issue of the cultural battle, pointing out that socialists were effective in infiltrating culture, education and the media to disseminate their ideas.

He argued that educational programs are “increasingly promoting socialism” while co-opting the media to “spread their point of view”.

For Milei, the liberals’ response should be to “emulate these strategies”, but focusing on “data and the dissemination of ethical and moral values” which, according to him, are “contrary to socialist values”.

“The values ​​of socialism are envy, hatred, resentment, unequal treatment before the law, theft and murder. Nothing that departs from these moral values ​​can lead to anything good. That is why it fails all over the world. “, he said.

In addition, the candidate for the Casa Rosada opined about the United States government, referring to Democratic President Joe Biden as a “threat to Western values”. He claimed that Biden is a “leftist president” and that his policies could “harm the main world power”.

For Petro, Milei is like Hitler

By X (new Twitter name), the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, the first leader of the left in the country and who is currently facing wear and tear due to accusations about the financing of his electoral campaign, criticized the candidate of the coalition A Liberdade Avança, sharing the text of Milei’s interview and writing that “This is what Hitler said”.

Petro is not the first leftist leader to compare Milei to Hitler. The day after the Argentine primaries, the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, quoted the Nazi dictator to comment on the libertarian victory.