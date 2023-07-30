“As I stated before the attorney general, I will not intervene or pressure his decisions; Let the law freely guide the process, ”wrote President Gustavo Petro on his Twitter account this Saturday at 7:17 in the morning. An hour earlier, the Attorney General’s Office had arrested the president’s eldest son, departmental deputy Nicolás Petro, in a proceeding for money laundering and illicit enrichment. That’s as far as the president arrived: he kept his agenda for the day, with a trip to the city of Neiva for the closing of the National Assembly of Solidarity, Popular and Community Economy, an important event for the political commitment of his Government, but not fundamental. He did not say anything more than news that is usually devastating for a family, and that can blow up the popularity of a president; He also did not launch himself against Attorney General Francisco Barbosa, a staunch critic and even a political rival of the Government in recent months.

The president’s silence is particularly striking given the level of his clash with Barbosa. Less than two months ago, Petro said at an Army ceremony: “Through the media, some senior State official, who does not have that function, has told you to disobey the President of the Republic. That’s called sedition.” He was referring to Barbosa, who days before referred to another scandal, the one that led to the departure of Petro’s chief of staff from the Government. “I want to say a message to the director of the Police, to the director of the DIJIN, to the directors of the SIJIN: that not because they give them an order or tell them something, they have to do it,” Barbosa had said in an interview with Blue Radio. Congressmen allied with the president have accused him of being “a spokesman for the opposition” and have formally denounced him before the Committee on Accusations of the House of Representatives.

In addition to these precedents, in other cases the president has reacted very aggressively in matters related to his children. When the empty chair published a photograph in which he appeared together with his daughter Sofía, in a public act that had even been disseminated by official media, he wrote publicly that it was a “rogue” (curiously, when a citizen ruled over that medium, the Presidency clarified that the publication had not affected the rights of the minor, and the court did not justify the guardianship).

Petro’s attitude is also different from that of other Colombian politicians in similar situations. The failed presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernández has defended tooth and nail to his son Luis Carlos, entangled in an illegal contracting case that has the same former candidate in criminal proceedings. The former right-wing presidential candidate Óscar Iván Zuluaga has repeatedly defended the innocence of his son, David, in the process for the irregular financing of his campaign, for which the Prosecutor’s Office charged him on July 10. And finally there is the anger of former president Álvaro Uribe against the journalist Daniel Coronell for the latter’s revelations about the businesses of Tomás and Jerónimo Uribe, sons of the former president.

Despite all this background, Petro has maintained that measured (or distant) line in the case of his son Nicolás, as well as in front of his brother Juan Fernando—indicated of asking extraditable criminals for money to ensure a space in the policy of ‘Total Peace’. In March, the president publicly asked the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate his two relatives: in a statement, he asked that they do so because of “the information that is rumored in public opinion.” Hours later, Magazine Week published an interview with Daysuris Vásquez, ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, in which she accused him of having asked for money under the table for the presidential campaign and having appropriated it. She clarified that everything was done behind the back of the current president, and that she had met with him a few days before to tell him those facts. It is for this process that the Prosecutor’s Office arrested Vásquez and Petro Jr. on Thursday.

The father, the president, continues to choose justice over his son. He has not accused the Prosecutor’s Office of political persecution or seeking to affect him. He has not said anything about the change of attorney general next February, when Barbosa ends his term and the Senate must choose a replacement from a shortlist that Petro must draw up.

Nicolás has been involved in politics alongside his father and the judicial investigation against him is also hitting the Petrista party, which is preparing to compete for the local elections in October with a relative of the president arrested for money laundering and illicit enrichment. But by not putting his hand in the fire for the same son from whom he distanced himself since the beginning of the year, when he affirmed “I did not raise him” when asked about the scandal, that effect is attenuated. The Government of change will continue, as it did this Saturday, with the president’s son prosecuted, acquitted or convicted.

