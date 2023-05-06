Statements made this Friday (5) by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, put him on a collision course with the country’s Public Ministry and Judiciary. Attorney General Francisco Barbosa called him a “dictator”.

It all started when Petro made comments on Twitter this week regarding a report on the paramilitary group Clan of the Gulf published by the website La Nueva Prensa and said that prosecutor Daniel Hernández and “his family must be protected, but the country deserves answers.”

The article cited that Hernández would have acted with alleged negligence when he learned that murders would be committed by the Clan of the Gulf and even protected members of the group after the crimes took place.

In response, Colombia’s Attorney General Francisco Barbosa said Petro’s comment endangered the safety of Hernández’s family.

In Spain, during an official visit, Petro said this Friday that he is Barbosa’s boss. “The prosecutor forgets one thing, which the Constitution mandates. I am the head of state, therefore, his boss”, he fired.

Barbosa countered, recalling the way the attorney general is appointed in Colombia. “I, as attorney general, was elected by the Supreme Court of Justice, and the president is not my boss, nor does he investigate me, nor am I under his orders”, he criticized, in an interview with Semana magazine. “Gustavo Petro is going beyond his capabilities and becoming a dictator,” he added, in another interview, to La FM radio.

The Colombian Supreme itself expressed itself on the matter, expressing in a statement “great concern about the erroneous interpretation of Article 115 of the Political Constitution, carried out and released in the last hours by the President of the Republic, for ignoring the autonomy and judicial independence, founding clause of Colombian democracy and an essential pillar of the social rule of law”.

On Twitter, Petro insisted on the argument that he is the head of the attorney general. “Article 115 of the National Constitution designates the President of the Republic elected by popular mandate as Head of State, Head of Government and maximum administrative authority. I did not break my word or the Constitution in my response to the prosecutor, who, in turn, disrespects me as head of state. As head of state, I am the representative of the Nation before the world and before the people”, he claimed.

Prosecutor Daniel Hernández said he will report Petro to the Chamber of Deputies Commission on Prosecutions due to the quote from the report that accused him of negligence and protection. Barbosa, on the other hand, said that he will remove his family from the country for security reasons.

Acting Deputy Director for the Americas at Human Rights Watch, Juan Pappier, wrote on Twitter that Petro’s statements “are worrying”. “According to the Political Constitution of 1991, the Public Prosecutor’s Office is part of the judiciary and, therefore, independent of the Executive”, he pointed out.