The President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, launched harsh criticisms of the country’s Public Ministry this Thursday (17th) alleging that the institution allowed the escape to Brazil of individuals involved in the corruption scandal related to the construction of the Ruta del Sol II highway by construction company Odebrecht. The statements were made during the first International Congress on the Fight against Corruption and the Recovery of Assets, held in Bogotá, the country’s capital.

Petro alleges that the inaction of the Public Ministry made it possible for these individuals to flee to Brazil, where collaboration agreements with the Colombian justice would not be applicable. This would have allowed those involved to avoid facing the demands of the Colombian justice system and refuse to cooperate with investigations.

“It wasn’t because they fled in time, it was because the Public Ministry itself allowed them to leave, and knowing that, if they went to Brazil, there would be no collaboration agreements that were necessary at the time”, said the Colombian president.

“After that, they were no longer extraditable, they could easily avoid paying the demands of the Colombian justice system and, above all, they didn’t need to speak,” he added.

The case in question involves the construction of the Ruta del Sol II highway by Odebrecht and the allegations of bribes paid to obtain the contract. Recently, the US Securities and Exchange Commission accused Grupo Aval, a banking conglomerate owned by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo, of violating the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) in relation to the case.

Grupo Aval has agreed to pay a fine of US$40 million to settle the charges, while Corficolombiana, a company linked to the conglomerate, has accepted a settlement involving the payment of US$20 million.

Also this Thursday, the Colombian Public Ministry announced that it will charge more than 50 people, including 33 employees and former employees of the National Infrastructure Agency of Colombia (ANI), as well as Brazilian businessman Marcelo Odebrecht, for alleged irregularities in the contract of Highway Ruta del Sol II. These charges involve crimes such as criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

In addition, the prosecution revealed that the electoral campaigns of former President Juan Manuel Santos (2010-2018), in the 2010 and 2014 elections, received illegal payments from the construction company Odebrecht.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that illegal contributions amount to more than 3.5 billion pesos (about US$881,000) for Santos’ campaign and more than 3 billion pesos (about US$740,000) for Oscar’s campaign. Iván Zuluaga, who was a presidential candidate for the Centro Democrático party in 2014.

The accusations indicate that Zuluaga would have accepted these illegal contributions from Odebrecht during his presidential campaign in 2014. The politician and his son now face accusations of forgery of a private document, procedural fraud and illicit enrichment of individuals. (With EFE Agency)