The official visit to Madrid by the President of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, was preceded by statements on the “Spanish yoke” that he pronounced the day before his trip. Despite the fact that the words still resonated in the environment, the president avoided delving into criticism and opted to promote a “new brotherhood” between Spain and his country, “that does not remember the past but allows us to face the threats of the climate crisis together.” and the future challenges of humanity”. These two issues were the focus of the speech that he delivered this Wednesday in Congress before the deputies and senators of all parliamentary groups with the exception of Vox, who had left the chamber a few seconds before in protest at what they consider “an insult to Spain.”

Petro also took advantage of his speech to ask the Government to take advantage of the EU presidency that Spain will hold in the second half of the year to “lay different relationship bases” with its continent. “Thus, with Spain a world power of life directing Europe, with our support and help, and in a new brotherhood to build a world power of life on planet earth,” he concluded. And he left a warning on the air for his political rivals on both sides of the Atlantic: «I unleash the discussion. The attack of those who do not want the changes focuses on me ».

The agenda of the president of Colombia in his first official visit after his inauguration last August began yesterday morning with the reception that the Kings Felipe VI and Letizia gave him and his wife, the first lady, Verónica Alcocer, at the Palace Royal of Madrid. The act was filled with military honors in the Patio de la Armería in a ceremony also attended by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, and representatives of the main State institutions.

Petro arrived aboard a Rolls Royce Phantom IV escorted by 70 horses from the Royal Escort Squadron. The same vehicle that he later used to travel to the Congress of Deputies, which had not received a visit from a head of state since November 2021, when the protagonist was then the president of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella. The Colombian president was received by the president of the lower house, Meritxell Batet, and the president of the Senate, Ander Gil. Next, they entered the Palacio de las Cortes preceded by the maceros, a symbolic figure that can only be seen on great occasions, and headed to the Salón de Pasos Perdidos. There, the presidents of both Chambers presented him with medals from the Congress of Deputies and the Senate, respectively, and there were effusive hugs between Petro and the ministers of Unidas Podemos, especially Yolanda Díaz and Irene Montero.

From the rostrum, Petro compared himself to “a Quixote” whose sole objective has been “to walk to undo injustices” while warning that the world faces extinction unless the reality of the emergency is not faced climate.

Climate change



The one who is by now the first leftist president of Colombia also defended that the main responsibility of current politicians is to bet on change based on science, since “Humanity is in danger.” “We are on the verge of becoming extinct or changing,” he stressed, accepting that for this reason he is sometimes called “apocalyptic.”

Batet, who had introduced Petro to the rest of the Chamber, showed during his speech the desire that “his commitment to achieving total peace be an effective achievement for the benefit of all Colombians”, in reference to the peace process that Colombia is experiencing. . He also spelled out the common challenges, values ​​and threats and concluded that the reformist challenges are similar to “strengthening democracy” and should consist of “consolidating peace, deepening democracy, guaranteeing equity and protecting the environment”.

Subsequently, Felipe VI held a meeting with the President of Colombia to exchange impressions on the state of bilateral relations and at the end he offered him a lunch that was joined by Queen Letizia and Verónica Alcocer. This was joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, his Colombian counterpart, Álvaro Leyva, and the ambassadors of both countries.

The two heads of state discussed the main aspects of the relationship between Spain and Colombia after Petro took over from Iván Duque and became the first left-wing president of Colombia. After the meeting, the kings, Petro and his wife went out together to the Zarzuela gardens to pose for the graphic media before lunch.

Usually, the kings of Spain receive the heads of state and the first lady on the steps of the building’s main entrance, but on this occasion they have done so on the opposite side to pose with the gardens as a setting. The two couples will meet again tonight at the Royal Palace on the occasion of the gala dinner that the kings are going to offer Petro and his wife.