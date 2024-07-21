Speech by President Gustavo Petro, in the Elliptical Hall of the Capitol, on July 20, 2024. ANDRES GALEANO (THE COUNTRY)

Gustavo Petro has begun this weekend the most ambitious legislative year of his presidency, which is about to complete two years. There have been 720 days of high voltage, with many fronts open at the same time, with many attempts to find the cracks in the State to establish the promise of change that brought him here. However, these transformations have occurred at a pace that has driven the president himself to despair, who in the cabinet meetings on Mondays urges his collaborators to work day and night for his government. Those who thought that this stormy time would have worn Petro down and would make him fall into paralysis due to the indictment of his son, or a corruption scandal that has just been carried out by someone appointed by him, were wrong. According to him, this has only just begun.

On this July 20, Colombia’s independence day, Petro has reiterated what he already put on the table in New York last week: he needs to speed up agrarian reform to comply with the 2016 peace agreement, which concluded with the demobilization of the FARC. That agreement between the government and the guerrillas was a milestone and was full of good wishes that, in many cases, have not been fulfilled, such as the distribution of land in the rural world. That has been one of the causes of the war in Colombia for half a century, and it is one of the first things he will try to solve. In his day, he counted on an experienced politician, Cecilia López, for that task, whom he even considered to be his vice president. But various bureaucratic obstacles stopped this project of distributing three million hectares; the reality is that only 184,000 have been distributed. Among other things, because the expropriated can appeal the justice system and delay the process for 20 years. For this reason, he now believes that it is urgent to expedite an agrarian reform that shortens these deadlines, approving a bill with the method known as fast trackor fast process, the same one used by Juan Manuel Santos to approve the agreement.

He will need consensus and negotiating skills. At times, Petro has seemed to want to break ties with the other parties and sail alone, wherever the sea takes him. But those disruptive messages he offers on the platform are delivered with his right hand, while with his left hand he taps his advisors on the backs so that they reach agreements in Congress. Laura Sarabia, his number 2, is working in that direction. Thus, a pension reform was approved, which passed easily in Congress, and he was close to achieving the same with the labor and educational reforms. These agreements surprised even his enemies, who saw him already embarked on the idea of ​​the Constituent Assembly, where he wanted – wants – to go to modify key aspects of the current constitution.

Next to this negotiating Petro sits Juan Fernando Cristo, his new Minister of the Interior, in charge of weaving alliances. He is considered a politician of consensus, seasoned in the Santos era, knowledgeable in the secrets of the Senate. The photo of the Independence Day event that Sarabia posted on social media is a good example of how the Government works now: Petro-Sarabia-Cristo. Luis Gilberto Murillo, the foreign minister, a rocky, influential political operator, from the absolute first line of Petro, could also have appeared there. In a second ring of influence? The ambassador in Caracas, Milton Regifo, is involved in Petro having a prominent place in the political destiny of Venezuela.

Where should all this lead? To the national agreement, the concertation, the great pact that lays the foundations of Colombia for the coming decades. That is why Cristo is there, who not long ago criticized Petro’s constituent plans – touching the Constitution is considered a sacrilege – but who now considers that it could be possible if it were done in a good way, that is, with the approval of the rest of society, even those who are frontally opposed to Petro.

The president feels that he has gained credibility these days. Although the national conversation has revolved around Olmedo López, the former director of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD) who has admitted to being corrupt, he takes credit for the fact that in Colombia poverty was reduced by 1.6 million people during 2023, compared to 2022. At the same time, unemployment has decreased and inflation maintains a downward trend. Those who predicted an economic collapse in Colombia will have to wait for a better occasion. With this momentum, the third legislative year begins with which Petro wants to establish the Great Change.

Follow all the information from El PAÍS América on Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter.