Colombian President Gustavo Petro | Photo: EFE/Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

The terrorist group Hamas thanked Colombian President Gustavo Petro for banning coal exports from the country to Israel in “protest” against the war in the Gaza Strip.

“With Colombian coal they make bombs to kill the children of Palestine,” Petro wrote this Sunday (18) on his X account, when commenting on the decree that was released by the Colombian press.

Hamas “thanked” the leftist Colombian president for his words in a statement in which it also recalled the severance of diplomatic relations between the Latin American country and Israel, which came into effect on May 2.

“We express our deep gratitude for the courageous stance of the Republic of Colombia in terminating diplomatic relations with the Zionist entity, condemning the genocidal war of the Zionist occupation against our people in the Gaza Strip,” the Palestinian terrorist group declared.

Fuels and products from extractive industries, including coal, are Colombia’s main export product and, between January and June, generated US$11.689 billion for the country, with the United States being the main destination.

The decree banning coal exports to Israel was signed by several Colombian government ministers, including Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo, on August 14 and will come into effect next week, despite the ban having already been announced by Petro in June.

Colombia announced the breaking of relations with Israel due to its opposition to Israeli actions in the context of the war waged in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, in addition to having prohibited the purchase of weapons from this Middle Eastern country.