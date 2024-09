Colombia’s president said he will “study” a non-binding proposal approved by Congress that urges him to recognize an opposition candidate as the winner of the Venezuelan election | Photo: EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Wednesday (25) avoided a measure approved the day before by the Colombian Senate to urge him to recognize opposition candidate Edmundo González as the winner of the presidential election in Venezuela.

After being approved by the Chamber of Deputies in August, the non-binding proposal passed the Senate with 48 votes in favor and six against.

“The Colombian Congress, by constitutional order, cannot demand positions from the president on matters of international politics,” Petro wrote in X, according to information from the Colombian press.

“The proposal is a request and I will study it within the decisions I have to make, always consulting, first and foremost, the general interest of Colombian society,” he added.

The document approved by the Senate argues that “it is essential that the Colombian government adopt a clear and firm stance in favor of democracy, aligning itself with countries that have already rejected fraudulent results.”

Since the presidential election on July 28 in Venezuela, which much of the international community and the opposition say was won by Edmundo González, but in which the Chavista electoral body attributed victory to dictator Nicolás Maduro, Petro and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva have been demanding the release of the voting records of the process.

On Tuesday (24), after speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York, Petro said that Maduro “will certainly take office on January 10, 2025” and that it is necessary “to wait and see who will be the next president of the United States and with this new government build a political solution to Venezuela’s problems”.