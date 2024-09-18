At the beginning of Tuesday night, during the inauguration of a new magistrate in the Superior Council of the Judiciary, President Gustavo Petro has left the main negotiation of his total peace policy in suspense. “Today we have a dramatic event, repeated in our last years, a dump truck loaded with explosives that injured 27 young people and killed two, according to the information I have, placed by the ELN, with whom we were talking about peace. And obviously, as happened that time in another place here nearby, in the Police school, where many police officers, second lieutenants, who were studying there, died, well, it is practically an action that closes a peace process,” he said.

News in development…

